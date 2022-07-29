When Rakhi Sawant accused Tanushree Dutta of raping her revealing she was a lesbian and said “Mere Paas Sabut Hai” to defend #MeToo allegations about Nana Patekar





TV and Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant and media controversies share a pretty close bond. Most of her antics during media interactions are quite hilarious to watch, but sometimes the Main actress Hoon Na also managed to spark a major outcry with her bold statement. One such time was when she accused Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta of raping her and also claimed that Dutta was a lesbian and used drugs. Read on for the full story. In 2019, Rakhi Sawant held a press conference where she made shocking statements about actress Tanushree Dutta and also expressed her anger over actress Dhol’s sexual harassment affair with the Bollywood actor Nana Patekar. For the uninitiated, in 2008, Tanushree slammed a case against Nana claiming he had sexually harassed her on the sets of “Horn ok pleasss”. The actress was supposed to do a special number for the film, but later she left the sets. The special number was later performed by Rakhi. Since then, Rakhi Sawant has usually excavated at Tanushree Dutta and also called her many times. However, this specific press conference that she had organized left many people shocked by her claims. Rakhi gave his support to Nana Patekar and alleged that Tanushree can blame a man but will not reveal how many times she herself has harassed a woman. Rakhi said, “Aap (Tanushree) lesbian hain or aapne mera baar baar balatkaar kiya hai. Vo toh media ko istemaal kar rahi hai. Isne Rakhi Sawant ko targets kiya hai. Jagah batau? Aap ayiye or kahye na ki aapne mera balatkaar nahi kiya? (Tanushree, you are a lesbian and you have raped me over and over again. She is using the media for her own good. She has targeted Rakhi Sawant. Does she want to know where she raped me? she comes out now and says that she didn’t rape me?). Rakhi then claimed that she had evidence to prove the same and would only reveal it in court. She said, “Mere paas mere balatkaar ka sabut hai. By main yard me pesh karugi. Abhi from dugi toh sabut gayab ho jayega. Hindi picturein toh main bhi dekhti hun na. (I have proof that I was raped. But, I will only present it in court. If I reveal it now, it will be lost. After all, I also watch Hindi movies). What do you think of Rakhi Sawant’s claims about Tanushree Dutta? Let us know in the comments below. For more stories like this, be sure to follow Koimoi. Must read: Shanaya Kapoors Turns Up Ibiza Bikini Pics Getting Trolled, Says Haalat Dekho, Ek Dum Ostrich Lag Rahi Ho Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/when-rakhi-sawant-accused-tanushree-dutta-of-rping-her-revealing-shes-lesbian-said-mere-paas-sabut-hai-defending-metoo-allegations-on-nana-patekar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos