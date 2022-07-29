Transmission of monkeypox and vaccination discussed at West Hollywood town hall meeting





WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — The city of West Hollywood, which has the highest rate of monkeypox cases in Los Angeles County, held a town hall Wednesday night to discuss transmission and vaccination. “It’s very real for our community,” Erick Matos told ABC7. “I have friends in other communities who haven’t even heard of monkeypox.” The virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact and manifests with flu-like symptoms and lesions. Matt Ford contracted monkey pox in June. He said he counted about 25 lesions and it took him about three weeks to recover. “At worst it was excruciatingly painful – constantly, to the point that I couldn’t sleep at night,” he told the town hall. “I had to go back to my doctor and get prescribed narcotic painkillers.” As cases rise in Long Beach, health officials say monkeypox is ‘not a gay disease’ But the pain doesn’t just come from the virus itself. “It’s okay to admit that this virus is having a disproportionate impact on the LGBTQ community,” Matos said. “But it’s not acceptable to stigmatize this virus as something that results from being gay.” Part of the town hall was to create a space to talk and ask questions. Matos said he left the meeting “with some hope, of course. There has definitely been state interest here in this event which shows that our community and our county are committed to solving this problem. “. Monkeypox vaccines have been slow to distribute, but they are available to those who qualify. Information on vaccination sites is available from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The Encino site is currently the closest to West Hollywood. But that should change soon. Speaking at the town hall, Dr. Leo Moore, medical director of clinical services for the county, thanked the city “for working so closely with us on a mobile vaccination site that we plan to launch here as soon as we have additional doses.

