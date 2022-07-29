Golden Globes group approves bid to make Hollywood awards ceremony private





Los Angeles (AFP) The scandal-hit group behind Hollywood’s Golden Globes has approved a bid to turn the lucrative film and television awards show into a new for-profit entity controlled by US billionaire Todd Boehly, it said Thursday .

Comprised of around 100 entertainment writers with ties to foreign publications, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been plagued by allegations of corruption, racism and amateurism. These led to a Hollywood boycott that saw its flagship and highly publicized awards show pulled from the air by NBC this year. Boehly, who has major stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and the Chelsea football team, was already the HFPA’s interim CEO before members voted on Thursday to approve his proposal for a new private company. controlling the Golden Globes. “This is a historic moment for the HFPA and the Golden Globes,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “We have taken a decisive step to transform ourselves and adapt to this increasingly competitive economic landscape, both for awards and for the journalism market.” The HFPA itself will remain a non-profit entity, focused on charitable efforts largely funded by the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, Boehly’s Eldridge Industries will create a new company “empowered to oversee the professionalization and modernization of the Golden Globe Awards”. New Golden Globes voters beyond the HFPA will be added “to increase the size and diversity of voters available for the annual awards,” the statement said. The awards have traditionally been second only to the Oscars in Hollywood, at least in terms of notoriety and publicity. Thursday’s vote follows months of fierce debate and internal reviews of Boehly’s offer and alternative proposals. But that is unlikely to end the controversy surrounding the Globes. NBC has yet to confirm that it will air the Globes next year despite previous attempts to reform the group, and several powerful Hollywood publicists continue to hold back star clients from HFPA events. Critics have alleged that Boehly’s takeover raises new legal and ethical issues, noting that it could further reduce transparency and create a “two-tier” system between HFPA members and outside voters, who should mainly be from minorities. Eldridge Industries already owns MRC, which produces the Golden Globes ceremony, and has a stake in the Beverly Hilton hotel, where the awards are presented. According to the Los Angeles Times, the move still requires final approval from the California attorney general. The HFPA did not respond to AFP’s request for comment. AFP 2022

