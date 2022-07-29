Tanushree Dutta: Bollywood mafia want to kick me out because I rubbed powerful people the wrong way





Tanushree Dutta recently made some startling revelations in an Instagram post, sharing how she continues to face severe mental, physical and psychological harassment. Recently, she even took to Instagram to speak out, saying: I’m being stalked and very misdirected This is serious mental, physical and psychological harassment. I’m not going to kill myself for sure, and I’m not going anywhere. I am here to stay and rise again. Things have been happening to me for a long time. This is the first time I’ve covered everything in one post. This is the first time I sat down and collected my thoughts, while trying not to look crazy, because when crazy things happen to you, your mind can be affected, Dutta tells us. The 38-year-old adds: “A lot has happened since I came back to India. I’m trying to resuscitate my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image these Bollywood mafias have conveyed as being difficult, I’m getting offers for movies as well as web projects, actually signing some too, but I noticed none that they materialize. Suddenly, the producers or the director go into incognito mode, or the sponsors give up. Dutta, who was the face of the #MeToo movement in India four years ago, says: I came back in 2020, and I’ve lost count of how many times this has happened to me. People just receive a message, it is advised not to work with it. And people avoid me because they don’t want to offend anyone. They like to hunt, and that’s what it is for them. They are powerful and people don’t want to mess with them. No one will want to give me a chance. Taking no particular name, Dutta says they are nameless and faceless people. I don’t want to drop names as I don’t have proof and they are quick to put cases. I was the face of the MeToo movement and rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. These Bollywood bullies have vicious and twisted ways. It’s easy for them to harass anyone, claims the Tears of Nandigram (2012) actor. She admits that she is experiencing severe mental and emotional harassment, but is determined to fight it all. I’m not going to lose my mind or take drastic measures. It is embarrassing and dealing with it is not easy. My life is not a bed of roses But 12 years of my spiritual life have given me determination and patience, the Risk actor shares, adding that I no longer carry the weight of the world on my head. I no longer spend my day thinking ke meri vie mein kya ho raha hai. Dutta takes comfort in knowing that people are willing to work with her, even if they end up being pressured. I don’t appreciate harassment. I appreciate the fact that people still love me. They can sabotage my career, not my mind., says the actor. The 38-year-old ends with the request to all people in Bollywood, saying: Please give me work so I can fight better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/tanushree-dutta-bollywood-mafia-out-to-hunt-me-because-i-rubbed-powerful-people-the-wrong-way-101659066879149.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos