Bollywood: Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s t-shirts sparked the ‘Boycott Flipkart’ trend





As soon as it was shared, the photo of the t-shirt went viral and Sushant fans complained on Twitter about the T-caption. Some of them demanded an apology from Flipkart and the removal of the T- offending shirt from their website. The T-shirt is no longer available on the site.

While many people responded in disbelief, fans of the late actor tweeted screenshots of Flipkart’s t-shirt with Sushant’s photo. The “insensitive” product stunned some people, while others called it a “smear campaign” against the late actor.

Another wrote, “The country is not yet out of the shock of Sushant’s tragic death. We will continue to raise our voices for justice. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such a incident does not happen again”.

The actor passed away in 2020 at his residence in Bandra, which created a lot of controversy. The CBI has been brought in to investigate the actor’s death from various angles. After his disappearance, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial along with the late actor’s telescope, books, guitar and other personal items.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che’ and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gained much popularity after his biggest hit ‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’. Her last big screen appearance was “Chhichhore”, which was released in 2019 and was a smash hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, the film was released on OTT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-heres-why-sushant-singh-rajputs-t-shirts-triggered-the-boycott-flipkart-trend-1.1659006283926 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

