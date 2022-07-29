Saint every day | Lifestyle and Entertainment

What comes from the heart goes to the heart, wrote Samuel Taylor Coleridge. Many years ago, at a Sunday morning service, the ushers distributed these polls.

Check out the areas of church service that interest you, he says.

The list consisted of all the usual opportunities: inauguration, Sunday school, women’s ministry, men’s ministry, music or choir, public address system, visits, evangelism, missions.

At the bottom, I carefully printed None, drew a square box and checked it.

Some people thrive in a church setting. When I worked as a religious journalist, I met them almost every day. These people are energized by their service to the church. Often it is the church staff and a handful of members who do all the work. Maybe that’s the way it should be.

If I had known about the Enneagram when I was attending church, I would have better understood that some personalities thrive in institutional settings while others feel uncomfortable in organized groups. . As a young woman in church, I had the distinct impression that unless I did something, I wasn’t making a living. So I started teaching Sunday school and watching babies in nursery. Later, I ran the PA system and taught Bible studies to women. I was never good at any of these tasks, but they had to be done and I don’t regret doing them. Getting out of my comfort zone has taught me many useful lessons. What I liked to do was invite people over to my house. Rare was the Sunday when the husband and I didn’t have people after church for dinner. Some of our guests had just started attending church while others were long-time members. One of the latter remarked that in all the years he dated, he was never in anyone else’s house. We didn’t have the perfect house; our repairman was still a work in progress. And I was not the model housewife. But people felt comfortable there, often commenting on how peaceful it was. The husband and I practiced the gift of hospitality around our dinner table. We had no agenda other than to be friendly and build relationships.

As an introvert, I prefer people in small groups. Churches that offer home groups on weeknights do well to welcome people like me. I wonder how many people are dissatisfied with the church, knowing that there is more to the spiritual life than Sunday mornings, meetings, programs and committees? How many people spirituality doesn’t fit between 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday, stuck between aisles and rows? Many who cannot identify with the list are neglected by the church. Many feel useless, leave and never come back. Others find ways to serve that aren’t on the list, doing what they love to do. That’s the trick, is to realize what attracts you. And oh, what joy when you find that what you love to do is what God always intended for you. God gives us our gifts and our desires. It’s not even something to take credit for, because it’s part of our DNA. We just have to honor our gift, nurture it and share it. Too many of us waste time thinking that one day we’ll have a ministry, that just preaching or teaching or playing music is ministry, or being famous is ministry. Too many of us don’t recognize that what we love to do is what we are called to do. We can serve the world in our household chores, gardening, baking, shopping, massage, letter writing, listening, counseling, real estate sales, nursing, people management, business transactions, meal preparation, medicine, furniture making, works art, bus driving. .. again and again.

It is the saint in every day.

As Coleridge said, the gift that comes from deep within us deeply touches others.