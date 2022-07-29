Comedy, music set for this weekend





Entertainment is planned on the northern Olympic Peninsula this weekend. • Outdoor comedy show by Todd Basil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at FairWinds Winery, 1984 W. Hastings Ave., Port Townsend. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. for the 21+ show with stand-up comedian and college arithmetic teacher Basil. Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite and $15 at the door. • Improved imagined reality will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim. Tickets are $15 at the door, online at olympic theatrearts.org or by calling the box office between 1 and 4 p.m. today. Each performance of the comedy troupe is completely different as the members create never-before-seen skits based on suggestions from the audience. Although all ages are welcome, the content on the show is generally rated around PG-13. • Concerts in the Barn will feature the Hava Trio at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday inside and outside the barn at 7360 Center Road, Quilcene. The farm will open to the public at noon; the barn will open at 1 p.m. Performances are free, but this year attendees are encouraged to make contributions of $20 for lawn seating and $30 for barn seating. The Hava Trio is made up of violinist Elisa Barston, cellist Amy Barston and pianist Jessica Choe. They will perform programs that include works by Beethoven, Amy Beach, Nadia Boulanger, Mozart and Brahms. • Olympic Cellar Summer Concert Series will host West Coast Feed in aid of the Soroptimist Club on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m. at 255410 E. Highway 101, Port Angeles. Tickets are $20 for an individual concert or $70 for an all-season pass for all four concerts. All are outside. For tickets and more information, go to olympiccellars.com/summer-concert-series/. • Bill Brennan and the Brenamigos will play rock and pop music from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at The Keg and I, 1291 Chimacum Road, Chimacum. For more information, call 360-344-2955 or visit www.thekegandi.com.



