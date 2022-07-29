If He Was A Bollywood Villain He Would Say “Khaayega Kela” Like Gunda’s Ibu Hatela At Best

Ek Villain Returns Movie Critics Rating:

Featured cast: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, JD Chakravarthy & Ensemble.

Director: Mohit Suri.

What’s good: 20 seconds of Riteish Deshmukh to the end and it’s all over.

What is wrong : Someone approved this circus and even found 4 actors to just make clowns out of them.

Language: Hindi.

Available on: In theaters near you.

Duration: 129 Minutes.

Two couples without any reasoning have extreme problems. One of them is a borderline manic duo that is kind of inspired by Harley Quinn & Joker (no, no, not so good, just a big similarity). Again, for some weird reason, everyone wants to be a bad guy and I’d like a hero to kill them all in the first 15 minutes. I don’t know what the plot was or was there even a plot.

Ek Villain Returns Movie Review: Script Analysis

What is my job, tell me, please? I want a week where every Hindi movie I watch is at least substantial and not just a project made for the purpose of rerouting unknown money. Called a sequel to the 2014 release starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, this new circus of a movie that features four actors is nothing less than a spiritual brother to Race 3, Rashtra Kavach Om or Heropanti 2 .

Written by Mohit Suri and Aseem Arora, Ek Villain Returns is everything a suspense thriller isn’t meant to be. It feels like Suri has completely forgotten what he’s known for and at this point he’s writing a script on sets every day. Forget a structure, there is no story and I don’t know how anyone came up with this idea. I’m more surprised that someone in this green world pointed out not just the script, but even the final cut.

Without even going any further, the first 30 minutes are literally people getting revenge on things that don’t need to be harassing people, damaging property, or even physically hurting anyone. For example, Arjun arranges his ex-girlfriend’s wedding just so that it’s not her who dumped him but it’s him. Dude, she’s dressed as a bride and the groom isn’t you, she’s already won before you even come up with your iconic plan. And the rest only gets worse.

People come in and out according to their available shoot dates and that may even be how Suri and Arora wrote the scenes on shoot day. Nothing makes sense, no plot completely connects. Forget the big picture, even each character’s purpose is so comical it makes little or no sense. Imagine a man killing a woman just because he was dumped by his love to whom he never really confessed his love. Worse, just as he kills his first victim in broad daylight on the streets of South Bombay, no one is worried. Mohit Suri decides to play the most romantic song on the album at this point. Yes, the Galliyaan family. I survived.

Okay, there’s no meat in the world-building of this weird video montage, but aren’t the bad guys supposed to be ghastly? Remember how Riteish made us all uncomfortable? Here, the word Villain is used so loosely that everyone just wants to be one. Why? Without reason. Disha Patani plays Rasika, a role so bad that how can she even agree to do it? A saleswoman tries to reach her monthly goal but wears a bralette which is definitely her two month salary if she is a salesperson. She is always excited and encourages people to kill people because, for no reason! A character dies because another hugs her too tightly. Imagine, the cause of death on his death certificate.

Everything else is just as messy, confusing, and terribly bad. Add to that the iconic dialogues of Aseem Aroras that make little or no sense. In a pool of weird lines like Lekin’s trios, oh sorry, triple seat allowed nhi hai na, he throws a shayari and makes it even worse. It sounded like Milap Zaveri was a ghost co-writer. Not a good addition.

Movie Review Ek Villain Returns: Star Performance

I want to ask each of these actors if their paychecks were big enough to have done so much damage to their careers. Arjun Kapoor, I hope this is the last of your bad scripting phase and that Lady Killer and Kuttey bring back the glorious side of you. He plays Gautam with a Mehra and only knows how to get revenge on almost everyone. It is therefore in a tone and useless that its only existence is to create a mess then to solve it by creating others.

At this point, John Abraham needs a break and an overview of his own filmography. This is the third fifth film where he gets a character bordering on comedic and has no arc other than the moment he rips his t-shirt and shows off his bulging, veiny muscles. He plays a taxi driver with abs and tells everyone to rate him all the time. Before the interval, Disha sleeps with him and gives him stars on the car window. Scary, creepy and hilarious.

Tara Sutaria is Tara from Marjaavaan but this time she can talk, actually sing. She comes into the picture as the female version of Yashraj Mukhate and in an alternate universe, this could be what would have happened if Gopi Bahu was seeking revenge. I want to know what fueled her attitude as an Aarvi because she was literally molded to be the damsel in distress. Speaking of distress, Disha Patani looks like Sonal Chauhan for some reason, wears the most expensive clothes for the poorest character and I mean that economically and in terms of writing too. She says some of the most cringe-worthy lines and again makes no sense. We’re not even talking about his motivation. Because she just laughs all the time.

There’s JD Chakravarthi from Satya and why did you even choose to appear before us with this decade later sir? He’s the only good thing about this one. But there’s also a tiger who must have had an existential crisis throughout post-production because John nudges him like he’s a tame Labrador. Save the tigers for real guys.

Ek Villain Returns Movie Review: Direction, Music

Malang was a surprise package because it was a good movie. Mohit Suri what happened? People jump from tower to tower breaking the glass walls of both buildings but come out without a single scratch. I did not invent. A man is pushed under a running subway from the front but the subway driver is the least bothered. He kind of likes the fight inside the moving train and increases the speed as per DOP requirements.

The DOP, meanwhile, makes a music video with daily soap operas. The lighting looks so fake as do the sets which look freshly prepared for filming. The visual effects by folding two visuals into each other and fading the layer above is 2000. We deserve better. The movie keeps changing the timeline and the editor with his dodgy art is making it worse.

Music has always been Suris’ superpower, but it’s a massive failure. I still listen to Mohammad Irfan sing the soothing Banjare Ko Ghar when it rains, or the incredible Awari for the atmosphere. But Returns has the most forgettable Mohit Suri album of all time.

Ek Villain Returns: The Last Word Movie Review

I don’t want to hate movies. There is money invested in their making and the efforts of hundreds of people. For the love of movies and your bank balance, please invest in movies that are substantial and worth making. Every bad movie kills the trade of a deserving one and that triggers anger more than anything. After the screening, someone said it was a mass film. Masses you have to ask for better, it doesn’t deserve you.

Ek Villain’s Return Trailer

The Return of Villain Ek released on July 29, 2022.

Share with us your viewing experience The return of the villainous Ek.

