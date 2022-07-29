Bollywood: Tanushree Dutta says she’s being harassed after starting ‘MeToo’ movement – News

The actress called for more work to fight better

By CT office Published: Fri, Jul 29, 2022, 11:13 AM Last update: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 11:16

Indian actress Tanushree Dutta in 2018 said she was sexually harassed in Bollywood which led to the MeToo movement in the Indian film industry. Now the Aashiq Banaya Aapne the actress said she was not working.

Dutta posted a message on Instagram on Friday saying that those who make the Bollywood mafia are also those whose names have come up in the death case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“If anything ever happens to me, let it be known that #metoo has accused Nana Patekar, her lawyers and associates, and her Bollywood mafia friends are responsible! Who are the Bollywood mafia? note that all of them have the same criminal lawyer ),” reads his caption.

“Don’t watch their films, totally boycott them and sue them with vicious vengeance. Sue all the faces in the industry and the journalists who planted fake news about me and the PR people also behind the campaigns of vicious libel Go after everyone!!Make their lives a living hell because they have harassed me so much!Law and justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great nation.

Earlier, in an interview with an Indian media portal, Dutta revealed that things have been happening to her for a long time and it was the first time she talked about everything in one post. “It’s the first time I’ve sat down and collected my thoughts, while trying not to look crazy, because when crazy things happen to you, your mind can be affected,” she said.

Many things have happened since my return to India. I’m trying to resuscitate my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image these Bollywood mafias have conveyed as being difficult, I’m getting offers for movies as well as web projects, actually signing some too, but I noticed none that they materialize. Suddenly, the producers or the director go into incognito mode, or the sponsors give up.

She added that no one wanted to give her a “chance” to work. I came back in 2020 and lost count of how many times this happened to me. People just receive a message, it is advised not to work with it. And people avoid me because they don’t want to offend anyone. They like to hunt, and that’s what it is for them. They are powerful and people don’t want to mess with them. No one will want to give me a chance.

Dutta didn’t take any particular names, instead she says they are “nameless and faceless people.” I don’t want to drop names as I don’t have proof and they are quick to put cases. I was the face of the MeToo movement and rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. These Bollywood bullies have vicious and twisted ways. It’s easy for them to harass anyone, says Dutta.

The ongoing struggle has brought mental stress to the actress, but her spirit remains indestructible. I’m not going to lose my mind or take drastic measures. It is embarrassing and dealing with it is not easy. My life is not a bed of roses But 12 years of my spiritual life have given me determination and patience I don’t appreciate bullying. I appreciate the fact that people still love me. They can sabotage my career, not my mind, the actor said. Please give me work so I can fight better.