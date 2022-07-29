“if something happens to me, they are responsible”





Tanushree Dutta recently said in an Instagram post that she continues to experience severe emotional, physical and psychological harassment. Since then, the actress has shared her thoughts on social media while sharing her throwback photos. The caption to her last post read, “If anything happens to me, let it be known #Me too accused Nana Patekar, her lawyers and associates and her Bollywood mafia friends are responsible! Who is the bollywood mafia?? The same people whose names all came up frequently in SSR death cases. (note that all have the same criminal lawyer) Don’t watch their films, boycott them totally and pursue them with vicious vengeance.” Featured Video She added, “Follow all the faces in the industry and the journalists who spread false information about me and the PR people also behind the vicious smear campaigns. Sue everyone!! Make their life hell because they have harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me, but I have faith in the people of this great nation. Jai Hind… and goodbye! Phir milenge… “ She admits that she is experiencing severe mental and emotional harassment, but is determined to fight it all. She wrote, I will not lose my mind or take any drastic measures. It is embarrassing and dealing with it is not easy. My life is not a bed of roses But 12 years of my spiritual life have given me determination and patience, the Risk actor shares, adding that I no longer carry the weight of the world on my head. I no longer spend my day thinking ke meri vie mein kya ho raha hai. Tanushree made headlines for being out there and voicing her thoughts.

