



Considering how much talent there is in Hollywood, it seems probably the most difficult task to find the right answer to a question like “Who is the best actress in the world?” Over the years, we’ve seen several actresses in Hollywood redefine what it means to be an actress in the industry and work their way to better roles, equal pay, and several other challenges. They are constantly pushing the envelope to improve the representation of women in film and we couldn’t be more grateful. Although it can be difficult to have a discussion among critics, filmmakers, viewers and other entertainment consumers about whether a particular actress could receive the title of “Best Actress in the World”, there is a list of answers that seem to pop up if you Google the term “World’s Best Actress”. The first actress to reach Google Answers is Scarlett Johansson. The actress is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and her films have also contributed to huge box office success. Whether winning a Tony Award or other accolades, Johansson’s work has been recognized around the world. Starting her career as a child star, Scarlett quickly became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses thanks to her exceptional talent. We’ve seen her deliver memorable performances in movies like Match Point, Vicky Christina Barcelona, ​​Jojo Rabbit, and Marriage Story, among others. One of her most famous roles is also that of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the MCU. Check out Google’s answer to the search for the best actress in the world here: After Scarlett on the list, there is yet another actress who is an inspiration to many when it comes to acting. Meryl Streep finds herself second in the list of the best actresses in the world. Steep’s illustrious career has made her a Hollywood legend and she is an actress renowned for making every role her own with her unparalleled acting skills. Other actresses are also on the wanted list, including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Winslet, all of whom have proven themselves to be some of Hollywood’s top stars. Share with us your choice for the title of best actress in the world in the comments section below. READ ALSO: Who is the best actor in the world? Find out which Hollywood celebrity is Google’s best answer

