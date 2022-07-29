Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood

NEW YORK — (AP) Since her breakthrough role as Vanessa in the film adaptation of In The Heights, Melissa Barrera has been working nonstop on the big and small screen. This year alone, she appeared in Scream 5 and is filming a sequel, and stars in Benjamin Millepied’s upcoming reimagining of Lori Evans Taylor’s opera Carmen and Bed Rest, which she also produced.

From Thursday, the Mexican actress can be seen in “Keep breathing,” a Netflix miniseries about the lone survivor of a plane crash in the middle of the Canadian wilderness.

Barrera and Ana de Armas are among the few Hispanic actresses who have been given a wide variety of roles, far beyond the characters Latinas have been allowed to play, while talk about lack of representation continues in Hollywood.

It’s so easy for the industry to keep us in the corner and keep us in a side lane and give us these certain opportunities that they’ve designated as ours, Barrera said in a recent interview with The Associated. Press from Montreal, where she is filming Scream 6. If we don’t fight to come to the halls of the center, they will keep us away all the time.”

I crave the kind of representation where my identity isn’t the center and the most important part of the story being told,” she added. I know it’s necessary, and we have need Latino and Latina stories to be told, and I want to do that, but I also want to tell stories.

In Keep Breathing, Barrera, 32, plays New York lawyer Liv, a cold, work-oriented woman who must battle unforgiving wilderness and past personal trauma to survive. It was a very demanding role that brought her to the point of rapid exhaustion, but the actress says she pushed it and used it in her performance, which she also fueled with traits of her youth.

AP: The series begins with the plane crash. Have you ever had a harrowing experience in the air?

BARRERA: I’m pretty cool on planes. Literally don’t care about the world. I’ve never had any major turbulence. I’ve never had an air pocket where the plane drops. I’ve never had an experience where the plane touches down and comes back, you know, like that kind of stuff that would make your stomach drop. Never had that! So I’m not afraid of planes at all.

AP: How did you handle that scene then?

BARRERA: I mean, I dreamed of plane crashes. I have this recurring dream where I’m on a plane and I’m looking out the window and there’s another plane coming straight at us, and just before they hit us, I wake up every time. It’s terrifying. I don’t know, you just channeled another fear. I channel the idea of ​​dying and never seeing my family and loved ones again. That’s usually where I go. And it also helped that they built this incredible platform and put an airplane on it. It was like a Disneyland ride. The plane would shake and shake, and that helps too.

AP: It sounds like a very demanding role, both physically and emotionally. Was it as hard as it looks?

BARRERA: It was more difficult. (Laughs.) I knew going into it, because of the nature of the show, you’re outside, I’m alone most of the time, it’s very physical and also the emotional arc is so intense. I feel like this is actually a survival show about surviving your mind, surviving your insecurities, your childhood traumas. It’s all about mental survival, and I knew it was going to be tough, so I prepared myself emotionally, mentally. It normally works in everything I do: I don’t get tired, I can do all the shooting and then, at the end, I have to stay in bed for a week. This time, two weeks into filming, I couldn’t get out of bed. I thought to myself, what have I gotten myself into? How am I going to survive another two and a half months of this? And then you do! You use exhaustion and you put it in character and let it fuel frustration and anxiety and panic and all that.

AP: Liv is a lawyer, you are an artist. Have you found common ground between the two of you?

BARRERA: A lot! I found that we were similar in many ways. We were both very work oriented, we like to keep busy. Before, I was more like Liv in that I had trouble communicating my feelings. I prefer to just keep moving and stay distracted so I don’t have to deal with emotional things, so it was easy for me to get back to who I was and put that into her.

AP: What made you change in real life?

BARRERA: My husband (Mexican singer and entrepreneur Paco Zazueta.) My husband taught me a lot about communication and being able to let people in and trusting and being expressive and all that. He has changed me a lot since we’ve been together, I’ve learned a lot from him.

AP: By the amount of work you’ve done since In the Heights, it seems like it’s opened a lot of doors for you. How do you feel about your career at this point?

BARRERA: I feel good. I feel like everything is a rung on the ladder. Definitely, In the Heights opened a lot of doors for me, it was my first big movie, so it was the first time that a lot of people saw me. I like being able to show different sides of me with different characters. I strive to always move on to a project that is going to be completely different, or very different from what I just did. And I feel like I’ve been lucky to have been able to do that so far. But I still feel like I’m starting.

