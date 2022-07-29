Connect with us

Anderson Ranch Lecture on Mass Incarceration in the United States | Culture & Leisure

Katie Kitchen sat in the audience at a symposium at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in the summer of 2014. Darrell Cannon was presenting his experience as a prisoner inside Tamms Supermax Correctional Center for 20 years, 10 of which were spent in solitary confinement . To say she was moved would be an understatement.

Dark cell, no human contact, total sensory deprivation, Kitchen thought. I thought [to myself], they wanted to deprive him of everything a human needs to survive, and they didn’t break his spirit, Kitchen said. And here he is, poetically in a way, sharing his life with us.

Listening to Cannon speak, Kitchen began to think of another man who had been locked up for over 20 years: Joseff White, the man who killed his father.

I started to wonder, my God, if this gentleman is like he is now, he is so reformed and if he has such a gentle soul, maybe the man who killed my father is also changed, Kitchen said. And that led me to call the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to find out exactly what kind of person Joseff Deon White was today. It became my whole quest, I wanted him to be released from prison.

Kitchen completed a victim engagement program through the Victim Services Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and later met White on May 20, 2015, less than a year after her experience at the Anderson Ranch symposium. . And, after completing a rehabilitation program, White was released from prison in 2017. He now lives and works in Houston.

New White Life exists through Kitchens’ quest to free the man who killed his father because Darrell Cannon was able to share his story at Anderson Ranch nearly a decade ago.

Coming full circle on Monday, Kitchen will share her own story at Anderson Ranch, through the Arts Centers Critical Dialogue Program, in a discussion titled Confronting Mass Incarceration. She joins acclaimed artists Jesse Krimes and Russell Craig and Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak. The discussion will start from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The conversation will center on the artistic talents, activism and personal stories of Krimes and Craig, who are both former incarcerated artists.

Krimes first came to Aspen last summer for an exhibition at New York’s Malin Gallery that featured his Elegy Quilts, a series of large-scale textile works handcrafted from personal clothing and fabrics. other artifacts of people in prison.

Krimes Elegy Quilts are part of a much larger project. The artist attempts to handcraft two million pieces of textile, one for each person incarcerated in the United States.

Art is a very powerful tool for getting people to see things from a different perspective and to feel things on a very intimate level, Krimes said. Numbers and statistics are often very cold and do not necessarily connect people in the same way.

His newest body of work as part of the larger textile project, which he says is slightly smaller than the Elegy quilts and incorporates more layered embroidery, is featured alongside Craig’s new works at the Malin Gallerys Aspen location. The joint exhibit, titled Show Me a Hero, runs from August 1 through September at the gallery located at 501 E. Hyman Ave.

Although this marks Krimes’ second consecutive summer in Aspen, the experience is a first for Craig. Like Krimes’ textiles, Craigs’ paintings tell stories of mass incarceration. He creates art as a way to explore the experience of overcriminalized communities and to reaffirm agency after a lifetime of institutional control.

By expressing these narratives through their art, the two former inmates open up the framework for conversations around mass incarceration and allow people to step into the experience that often creates a deeper emotional connection, Krimes said.

The power of the artwork is that it creates this third medium that people can access from their own experiences and then access, interpret and engage with the artwork from their very different perspectives, a said Krimes. I think art is a much more personal way of experiencing something.

Together, Krimes and Craig co-founded Right of Return USA, a national fellowship dedicated to mentoring and supporting formerly incarcerated artists. Having recently received major grants from the Mellon Foundation and the Art for Justice Fund, Krimes said that by the end of this year they will be able to expand the grant supporting six to seven artists a year to up to to 300 artists each year. Krimes plans to speak about the Right of Return USA organization at Monday’s event.

So many people who have second homes here or stay here are very influential, both in the art world and in the world at large, Krimes said. It is therefore very important that people who come to see the exhibition and who go out to listen to this talk leave with a much deeper understanding and knowledge of what mass incarceration is and its impact on communities.

Pasternak highlighted the impact of mass incarceration on a community. The museum director said that on several of her class visits to public elementary schools in Brooklyn, when she asked the group of kids if they knew anyone in jail, 100% of the kids would raise their hands , she said. .

The United States accounts for 4% of the world’s population but accounts for 16% of the world’s prison population, according to Pasternak. Incarceration has increased by 500% over the past four decades.

Data tells us very powerful things, and what we need to do in the cultural space is open our hearts and minds to be able to lean into difficult conversations, she said. It is absolutely essential that we participate in these conversations as cultural spaces.

Pasternak said it very clearly: culture is necessary for policy change, she said. Without it, there is no change. From music, theater and literature to the visual arts, Pasternak commented on how these cultural spaces spark change.

Artists have always reflected on the era in which they exist; they have always held up a mirror to contradictions and difficulties; and some of them go even further and offer new models and new ways of seeing and being that help us build a better society, she said. So, without a doubt, culture and in this case, visual art is key to reforming the mass incarceration movements.

You don’t have to look any further than the Kitchens story, which was shared in January of this year in The New Yorker, to find proof of concept, Pasternak pointed out. Not only did a 2014 conversation profoundly change the life of Kitchens, but also that of the family of someone who was incarcerated, the museum director added.

The “Confronting Mass Incarceration” critical dialogue event will take place Monday in the Schermer Meeting Room on the ranch campus in Snowmass. Tickets are $275 and can be purchased at andersonranch.org.

