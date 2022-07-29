Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar and her Bollywood mafia in her latest article; Say if anything happens to me

Tanushree Dutta is one of those names who has never been shy about talking about her issues. She has always spoken her mind whether it’s the Me Too movement or talking about her personal life and has taken a stand for herself. Recently, she made headlines after sharing a cryptic message asking for help. She claimed to have been harassed and targeted by the ‘Bollywood mafia’ and today she shared another post and accused Nana Patekar, her lawyers, associates and friends of the Bollywood mafia.

In her note, Tanushree Dutta wrote, “If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo has blamed Nana Patekar, her lawyers and associates and her Bollywood mafia friends! Who are the Bollywood Mafia?? The same people whose names all came up frequently in SSR death cases. (note that all have the same criminal lawyer). She added, “Don’t watch their films, totally boycott them and pursue them with vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces and journalists who planted fake news about me and the PR people behind the vicious smear campaigns too. Go after everyone!! Make their life hell because they harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me, but I have faith in the people of this great nation. Jai Hind… and goodbye! Phir Milenge…”

Check out Tanushree Dutta’s post:

For the uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta had gone on hiatus in 2010. She announced her return to Bollywood in 2020 and said she has movie and web series offers in the prize pool. Tanushree also claimed that she was also open to working on Hollywood projects.

READ ALSO : Happy birthday Tanushree Dutta: Ditching movies to take on spirituality, here’s what she did after leaving B-town