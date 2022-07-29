Vanessa Lachey: Taller people don’t succeed in Love Is Blind because they’re too insecure

Friends, take this as your warning:

You are about to take a very, very bad hold.

Along with her husband, Nick, Vanessa Lachey is the host of the hugely popular Netflix dating show Love is blind.

The series has earned praise for its unique approach to pairing potential mates, focusing, as it does, more on emotional connection than physical attraction.

For viewers, LiB can feel an oasis of depth and real humanity in a reality TV landscape that’s mostly about superficial nonsense.

So you can imagine fans’ surprise when Vanessa spewed some serious nonsense when asked about the show’s lack of body diversity.

If you’ve seen the show, then you know that contestants start out in “pods” and only lay eyes on their partners after they’ve decided to pop the question.

Another season of Love Is Blind recently wrapped. And once again, the experience was surprisingly successful, with several couples getting married!

But that premise isn’t nearly as goofy as Vanessa’s explanation of why the engagement contestants all seem to share similar body types.

“All their lives they’ve been so insecure about themselves because of this crazy sweeping generation we’re in and this catfishing world we’re in, that they’re so afraid of be themselves”, vanessa said Initiated when asked why we don’t see more plus size people on the show.

“I wonder if they really don’t have enough time in those two weeks to find each other, A, and then be themselves to then find that spouse,” she continued.

Yes, Vanessa thinks that all taller people are insecure and that, conventionally, “fit” people don’t need to “find themselves.”

Maybe she meant a less stupid point, but she just didn’t explain herself very well.

Anyway, a better answer would have been something like “we should choose a wider range of people, so that the finalists are more representative of the general population”.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey stare at the camera for this photo. They were on their way to the Grammys.

Look, pretty much every dating show has this problem, so maybe it was unfair to embarrass Vanessa like that.

But the fact is, The single person will never change, while Love is blind is a newer and much more progressive show – so fans might have hoped for a more insightful response from Vanessa.

As for other ways the show could introduce greater diversity, Vanessa pointed out that making an LGBTQ+ season would require producers to face new logistical challenges.

“If you think if you were just doing women, then it wouldn’t be separate quarters, it would just be one big house of every man for himself, I guess,” she said.

This season of Love Is Blind contained a lot of drama. And many of them came courtesy of Natalie and Shayne!

“And if you did the men, it would be the same thing.”

Hey, it’s the same show that convinced Netflix to build an underground singles city and pay for the weddings of people who met two weeks earlier.

We’re sure they can find a way to overcome the logistical hurdles of an LGBTQ+ season.

And in the meantime, they should probably discourage Vanessa from doing any more interviews.