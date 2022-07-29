Oscars 2023: predictions for the best actors





Almost all of the Best Actor winners at the 22 Academy Awards this century ticked at least one of these two boxes: they were either over 40 or portrayed a real-life man. The only exceptions: Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”) and Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”). In 2022 Will Smith53, won for playing the tennis coach Richard Williams in “King Richard”. In 2021, Anthony Hopkins became the oldest Best Actor winner of all time at 83 when he prevailed for “The Father.” At the 2020 Oscars, Joaquin Phoenix was 45 when he won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Joker’. The previous year, a 37-year-old man Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) triumphs for its captivating interpretation of Queen leader Freddie Mercury. (Scroll down for the most recent 2023 Best Actor Oscars predictions.) Of the last 10 Best Actor Oscar winners, Smith, Malek and five others won for playing real-life roles: Daniel Day Lewis (“Lincoln”, 2013); Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club”, 2014); Eddie Redmayne (“The theory of everything”, 2015); Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Ghost”, 2016); and Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”, 2018). Who will win Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars? Below we consider the contenders. This list includes former Oscar champions, former nominees, and those looking for their first deals, whether newcomers or longtime actors. DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our Oscars 2023 Best Picture predictions. UPDATED: July 28, 2022 Leading Candidates (in alphabetical order)

Christian Bale, Amsterdam

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Bloom Moon Killers”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Colin Firth, “The Empire of Light”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son” Strong competitors (in alphabetical order)

Daniel Giménez Cacho, “Bard”

Timothée Chalamet, “Of Bones and Everything”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jalil Hall, “To”

Tom Hanks, “A Man Called Otto”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon” Possible competitors (in alphabetical order)

Christian Bale, “The Pale Blue Eye”

Daniel Kaluuya, “No”

Song Kang-ho, “broker”

Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fablemen”

Bill Nighy, “Live”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Boulevard of Disappointment”.

Micheal Ward, “Empire of Light”

