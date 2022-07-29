Georgia Abortion Law: A Look Back at What Hollywood Production Companies Said About Filming in the State

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many production companies said three years ago that they were pledging to stop filming in Georgia or at least “reconsider” after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the US abortion bill into law. State.

The law was passed in 2019, but a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional and blocked it. Now, a federal appeals court has overturned the lower court’s decision, allowing the law to go into effect July 20.

The federal appeals court ruling was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that there was no constitutional right to abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson.

Georgia’s legislation, known as the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (Life) Act, or “heartbeat” bill, prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected – sometimes as early as six weeks . Georgia law includes exceptions for rape and incest, provided a police report is filed. It also allows for subsequent abortions when the mother’s life is in danger or a serious medical condition renders a fetus non-viable.

Now that the three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has cleared the law into effect, here’s a look at the Hollywood companies that have vowed to boycott Georgia as well as what it’s doing. others said:

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP SIGNS CONTROVERSIAL ‘HEARTBEAT’ BILL INTO LAW

color strength

Color Force, the production company behind the four “Hunger Games” films, pledged to stop producing films in Georgia at the time, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The last three films in the franchise were filmed in Atlanta. The franchise’s prequel titled “The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents,” which is slated for release in 2023, appears to be filming in Poland.

Killer Movies

Christine Vachon, CEO of Killer Films, was also among those who pledged to boycott the state as a filming location. The production company, which does not appear to have filmed in the state, specializes in independent films, such as “Carol.”

“Killer Films will no longer consider Georgia a viable filming location until this ridiculous law is overturned,” Vachon tweeted at the time.

Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions

Mark Duplass, co-founder of Duplass Brothers Production, took to Twitter to condemn the new law.

“Don’t entrust your business to Georgia,” he wrote at the time.

“Will you commit to me not filming anything in Georgia until they overturn this retrogressive legislation?” Duplass, whose company also does not appear to have filmed in Georgia, added.

None of the production companies listed above responded when Fox News Digital asked if they would continue to boycott the state in multiple requests for comment.

Meanwhile, major production companies have all said the “heartbeat” bill could “impact” decision-making, or that they would “reconsider” Georgia as a filming location in 2019.

NBCUniversal

“If any of these laws are upheld, it would have a significant impact on our decision-making as to where we produce our content in the future,” NBCUniversal said in a 2019 statement, referring to the laws. on abortion in several states in which the company films, including Georgia.

In June, it was announced that NBCUniversal would take over space in Georgia, in partnership with Gray Television, to build its assembly studios, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The production studio is expected to open in 2023.

“Gray Television is thrilled to expand our already strong relationship with NBCU,” Gray’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., said in a statement. “The new venture announced today places Gray’s own studio projects into a large, first-class television and film production facility that will build on and surely augment the vast pool of qualified industry professionals moving into also here in the Atlanta metroplex.”

Warner Media

WarnerMedia originally said that if the “heartbeat” bill holds in Georgia, the production company would “reconsider” the state as a hotbed for new productions.

“We operate and produce work in many states and in many countries at any given time and while that does not mean we agree with every position taken by any state or country and their leaders, we do follow due process. regular,” WarnerMedia said in a statement. at the time.

“We will monitor the situation closely and if the new law applies, we will reconsider Georgia as the home of any new production. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determining how and where to shoot any film project.”

netflix

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos noted that the streaming site would continue to film in Georgia after the law passes, but if it goes into effect, the company would “rethink” its “total investment” in Georgia.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Sarandos said. “That’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Since the legislation has yet to be implemented, please continue to film there, while supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever go into effect, we have redesigned our entire investment in Georgia.”

Netflix filmed several projects in Georgia, including parts of “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”

NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia and Netflix did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for comment.

Tyler Perry Studios

Not everyone promised to boycott. Tyler Perry chose to press ahead with plans to open a studio in Georgia despite the law saying he couldn’t “just get up and go.”

“Atlanta was the dream. It was the promised land,” Perry said in 2019. “So when I got here, this whole state and this city has been amazing to me and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. From Plus, I put $250 million in the ground here and in the studio, so when you’ve got a quarter billion dollars sitting in the ground, you can’t just get up and walk away.

However, the filmmaker does not believe in “heartbeat” legislation.

“I don’t believe a man can tell a woman what she can do with her body or her reproductive organs,” he said.

On July 20, following the court’s decision, Governor Kemp said, “Since taking office in 2019, our family has been committed to serving Georgia in a way that cherishes and values ​​every human being, and today’s ruling from the 11th Circuit confirms our promise. to protect life at all stages.”

However, the law still faces legal hurdles as abortion providers and advocacy groups filed a new lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the privacy-based law in the state Constitution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.