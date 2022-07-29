Bernard Cribbins: The remarkable career of a beloved actor in pictures





The career of the late Bernard Cribbins spanned seven decades, ranging from memorable roles in Railway children and Fawlty Towers to tell several stories for the classic children’s series Jackanory. One of the most familiar faces on British television, he rose to fame for a new generation of viewers as recurring character Wilfred Mott in the revamped Doctor Who more than four decades after her appearance in the film Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 AD alongside Peter Cushing. Along with finding time to make novelty records, including the top 10 hit Right Said Fred, Cribbins was a children’s TV fixture, telling The Wombles in the 1970s and also playing the title role in Old Jacks Boat on CBeebies for the past few years. Back on a remarkable career in show business: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.2%"/> Bernard Cribbins reads an excerpt from Winnie the Pooh to the audience watched by Jenny Agutter and Gary Warren, after receiving the annual JM Barrie Award for an Unforgettable Working Life for Children on Stage, Film, TV and Record in 2014 (Nick Ansell/ PENNSYLVANIA) (PA Archive) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:71.5898%"/> With Baroness Floella Benjamin, two revered figures in the history of children’s television (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.5278%"/> Cribbins, pictured here with Paul Shuttleworth, won a Children’s Bafta for Old Jacks Boat, enjoyed by millions of children on CBeebies (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:102.79%"/> A versatile character actor, Cribbins is pictured here in his role in the 1961 BBC version of Charleys Aunt (BFI) (Average AP) He could turn to virtually any aspect of show business, from Shakespeare to pantomime, from soap operas to pop music. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6748%"/> Perhaps his most famous role is that of Albert Perks in The Railway Children. Here he is with fellow cast members Sally Thomsett and Jenny Agutter on location at Oakworth in West Yorkshire (PA) (PA Archive) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.5667%"/> Several years later, Cribbins is greeted by Marshall Lancaster as he arrives at Waterloo Station, London, aboard the 66-ton Stirling Single, the train used in the original film Railway Children, to promote a theatrical production of the story (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:68.3043%"/> Cribbins endeared himself to a new generation of viewers with a recurring role on Doctor Who, alongside the 10th Doctor, David Tennant. Here he collects the Best Drama award at the National Television Awards in 2010 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6504%"/> Cribbins salute in character alongside June Whitfield, Barry Howard and David Tennant in a scene from Doctor Who The End of Time, Part One (Adrian Rogers/BBC) (Average AP) His varied talents meant he was always in demand whether the role called for a straight or comedic performer, and during the 70s and 80s he was never far from the television screens. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:65.0013%"/> The actor was made an OBE in 2011 (Chris Ison/PA) (PA wire) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:68.6768%"/> Meeting the Queen at the Childrens Trust in Tadworth, Surrey in 2004 (John Stilwell/PA) (PA wire) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:72.2857%"/> Cribbins with fellow The Railway Children cast members Deddie Davies, Gary Warren and Jenny Agutter in 2014 (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6%"/> Cribbins has been a mainstay of children’s television throughout his career, a friendly face and voice to generations of youngsters, whether he was telling The Wombles or telling stories in Old Jacks Boat. Here he is with Clangers creator Peter Firmin, plus a friend (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive) Read tributes to Cribbins here.

