Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Hailey Bieber Celebrity Kids Have to ‘Work Twice As Hard’ in Hollywood





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Gwyneth Paltrow thinks the children of Hollywood’s most famous and wealthy celebrities have to “work twice as hard” to succeed in the film industry. Speaking to Hailey Bieber, wife of celebrity Justin Bieber, on an episode of his show “Who’s in my bathroom‘, the 49-year-old actress opened up about her career, and the topic of nepotism came up. Paltrow’s father is late director Bruce Paltrow, and her mother is actress Blythe Danner, and her godfather is filmmaker legendary Steven Spielberg. “As someone’s child, you have access that others don’t, so the level playing field isn’t that way,” she told Bieber while making a smoothie with the mint chocolate chips in a video posted Wednesday. “However, I really feel like once you step into the door, which you unfairly walked into, you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.” “No one in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, should negatively impact your path or the decision you make,” she continued. GWYNETH PALTROW ANNOUNCES EXPENSIVE GOOP CRUISE ACROSS THE MEDITERRANEAN Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, shared Paltrow’s sentiment, adding, “I need to hear that today.” The ‘Shallow Hal’ actress is the founder of Goop, a wellness and lifestyle company she founded in 2008. Her comments received backlash on social media from people who thought his advice was disconnected. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER In the past, Paltrow has come under fire for her privileged background after claiming in July 2011 that she’d “rather smoke crack than eat cheese out of a box”, then doubled down on her claim four years later. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

