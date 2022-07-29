Tanushree Dutta shared a post with a long caption and claimed that if anything happens to her, then Nana Patekar and her Bollywood mafia friends will be responsible.

Tanushree Dutta, a Bollywood actress who accused Nana Pataker of harassment during the MeToo Nation movement, posted a mysterious message on social media. The actress opened up about being bullied in her lengthy post. Today the actress took her fans to Instagram to share the hottest photo in her blue dress and wrote a lengthy caption accusing Nana Patekar. She claimed that if anything happened to him, he would be responsible for it.

She captioned her post: “If anything ever happens to me please let it be known that #metoo has blamed Nana Patekar, her lawyers and associates and her Bollywood mafia friends! Who is the bollywood mafia?? The same people, all of whose names came up frequently in SSR death cases. (note that all have the same criminal lawyer) Don’t watch their films, boycott them totally and pursue them with vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces and journalists who planted fake news about me and the PR people behind the vicious smear campaigns too. Go after everyone!! Make their life hell because they harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me, but I have faith in the people of this great nation. Jai Hind… and goodbye! Phir Milenge…”

In 2008, Tanushree claimed that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her while filming Horn Ok Pleasss. The issue was renewed in 2018 after the actress also complained to CINTAA that year. Nana reportedly obtained a clean bill of health from the police in 2019 after contesting the charges. The actress, who has often spoken of the struggles she has faced in the field over the years, was among the first public figures to spearhead the MeToo movement in the Indian entertainment industry.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates on your favorite celebrities.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu to Priyanka Chopra: The Worst Hair Disasters Ever Are Here