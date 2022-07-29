Top 10 Suspenseful Bollywood Thrillers To Watch On Zee5 In 2021-22

Zee5 is a new streaming service that offers a wide variety of Bollywood movies. This includes the top 10 Bollywood thrillers to watch on Zee5 in 2022.

1. Forensics (2022): Radhika Apte, Vikrant Messy, Prachi Desai

Imdb Rating – 6.3

Legal The film is about a serial killer who targets little girls, and the suspense builds throughout the film as you try to figure out who did it. The film is set in Mussoorie where this type of case began to occur frequently when a young girl goes missing on her birthday and then her body is discovered by the police. So, to solve this case, the police decided to team up with a forensic expert, then after many failed attempts, with the help of a forensic expert, they finally got the killer. If you are a thriller movie lover, this one is a must for you.

2. Bob Biswas (2021): Abhishek Bachan, Chitrangada Singh, Tina Desai

Imdb Rating – 6.7

This movie is a zee5 original movie and it’s about a hitman and his moral dilemma. In a world of crime and violence, Bob Vishwas is a hitman. He’s efficient, ruthless, and doesn’t hesitate to take a life. But when he wakes up from a prolonged coma, he no longer remembers who he is. As his memories begin to resurface, he begins to question his morals. Can a man who killed so many innocent people really be redeemed? Bob wrestles with this dilemma as he tries to piece together his identity and figure out where his life will go from here.

3. Dial 100 (2021): Manoj Bajpai, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar

Imdb rating – 5.9

The police emergency control room receives a call from a troubled woman who is about to kill herself. As Officer Nikhil (Manoj Bajpai) tries to calm her down, he discovers that the hysterical woman has bought a gun. When asked, she tells him to stay tuned to find out his true intentions. But over time, Nikhil realizes his family is in danger. Nikhil starts worrying that the woman may have harmed his family. Nikhil is now in a state of panic and doesn’t know what to do. He must find a way to save them before it’s too late. Watch this thriller to see how Nikhil rescues her family and continues the story of this troubled woman.

4. Raat Baaki hai (2021): Anup Soni, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev and Dipannita Sharma

Imdb rating – 5.2

Raat Baaki Hai is a gripping story of love, betrayal and revenge. Karthik is the prime suspect in her fiancé’s murder and he flees to Vasuki’s lavish home. Kartik and Vasuki, who happen to be the ex-lovers, take a trip down memory lane and they reminisce and express their darkest, deepest longings and agony for sweet revenge. Karthik is torn between his love for Vasuki and his need for revenge, and he must choose between the two before it’s too late.

5. Unlock (2021): Hina Khan, Kushan Tondon, Aditi Arya

Imdb rating – 6

It’s an original film by Zee5 which tells that Suhani (Hina Khan) is obsessed with Amar (Kushan Tondon). In the film, Suhani becomes so obsessed with Amar that she will do anything to keep him. This includes installing an app that allows him to make wishes come true, no matter how dark or dangerous. As the film progresses, Suhani’s wishes become increasingly dark and dangerous, and it’s up to the viewer to decide whether or not she will ultimately get what she wants.

The film is a suspenseful thriller that will keep you hooked until the very end.

6. Dhakkad (2022): Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Datta

Imdb rating – 4.3

Dhakkad is a thrilling film that follows Agent Agni, a deadly field agent, as she embarks on a mission to gather information on international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer. And her mission is to eliminate Rudraveer, can she eliminate him for good? This film is full of suspense and action and is sure to have you on the edge of your seat.

Even some Hollywood writers praised Kangana for her performance in this film. This action-packed movie is a unique watch for action and thriller lovers.

7. Love Hostel (2022): Vikrant Messy, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol

Imdb rating – 6.2

Love Hostel is an original ZEE5 film that tells the story of a young couple on the run from a ruthless mercenary. The couple’s only hope is to find a safe haven where they can be together. But as they travel through the desert, they are constantly chased by the mercenary. The film follows the couple as they attempt to find an ending to their fairy tale, despite the odds stacked against them. Love Hostel is a heart-pounding crime and thriller that will keep you hooked from start to finish. The story writing and dialogues are also praised by viewers. So it’s a good one-time entertainment for movie buffs.

8. Silence Can you hear it? (2021): Manoj Bajpai, Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid

Imdb Rating – 6.7

When Pooja, the daughter of retired judge Chaudhary, is found murdered under mysterious circumstances, ACP Verma is enlisted to investigate the high-profile case. With the help of his team, Verma begins to piece together the events leading up to Pooja’s death. It quickly becomes apparent that this is no ordinary murder case – and that the culprit is someone close to home. With twists at every turn, it’s a gripping murder mystery that will keep you hooked until the very end. With an all-star cast including Manoj Bajpai, Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai and Sahil Vaid, this is a must watch for fans of the genre.

9. Nail polish (2021): Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari, Madhoo and Rajit Kapur.

Imdb Rating – 7.3

Nail Polish is a Hindi ZEE5 Original courtroom thriller which is about veer Singh. When Veer Singh, a famous ex-army officer, is arrested for murdering migrant children. Then lawyer Sid Jaisingh is enlisted to defend his case. The film explores the moral dilemma of whether to fight for the accused or for the victims. It also raises questions about the death penalty and the Indian justice system. Viewers spoke highly of Manav Kauls’ performance in the film and Arjuns’ character is also well-liked by fans. The story is also quite good and for mystery and thriller lovers, this is a must-watch movie.

10. State of Siege: Attack on the Temple (2021): Akshay Khanna, Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode

Imdb Rating – 7.8

In 2016, a group of terrorists attacked a temple in Gujarat, India, killing dozens of innocent people. The Indian government quickly dispatched a team of NSG commandos to the scene to rescue the survivors and neutralize the threat. The movie “State of Siege: Temple Attack” is inspired by this real event, and tells the story of the NSG commandos who risked their lives to save others. The film is an exciting and suspenseful thriller that is sure to keep audiences hooked. If you are looking for a thrilling and action-packed film based on true events, then “State of Siege: Temple Attack” is the perfect movie for you.

