Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta blames Nana Patekar and Bollywood mafias for her harassment
Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta was once a big star who did well in the industry.
As you know, Tanushree had accused Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the set of the 2009 film. Horn ‘Ok’ Pleasewhich also served as a catalyst for the Me Too movement in India.
Now, according to reports, the actress had been fired from Bollywood since then, with the actress admitting dealing with depression as a result of being traumatized by the whole episode.
However, Tanushree has now made some strong revelations in a recently shared Instagram post, where she revealed how she still faces “severe mental, physical and psychological harassment”.
She goes on to reveal how Nana Patekar and the ‘Bollywood Mafia’ are to be held accountable should anything happen to her.
“If ever anything happens to me please let it be known that #metoo has accused Nana Patekar, her lawyers and associates and her Bollywood mafia friends are responsible! Who are the Bollywood mafia? note that all of them have the same criminal lawyer)
“Don’t watch their films, totally boycott them and sue them with vicious vengeance. Sue all the faces in the industry and the journalists who planted fake news about me and the PR people also behind the campaigns of vicious defamation.
“Go after everyone!! Make their life hell because they harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great nation. Jai Hind… and goodbye! Phir milenge…,” she said in the Instagram post.
I am very harassed and targeted This is serious mental, physical and psychological harassment. I’m not going to kill myself for sure, and I’m not going anywhere. I am here to stay and rise again. Things have been happening to me for a long time. This is the first time I’ve covered everything in one post. This is the first time I’ve sat down and collected my thoughts, while trying not to look crazy, because when crazy things happen to you, your mind can be affected, did you she declared.
Talking about how she tried to revive her career, she said Hindustan time how the “Bollywood mafia” made it almost impossible to work again.
Many things have happened since my return to India. I’m trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image these Bollywood mafias have conveyed as being difficult, I get offers for movies as well as web projects, in fact, I I signed some too, but I noticed none materializing. Suddenly, the producers or the director go into incognito mode, or the sponsors give up.
I came back in 2020 and lost count of how many times this happened to me. People just receive a message, it is advised not to work with it. And people avoid me because they don’t want to offend anyone. They like to hunt, and that’s what it is for them. They are powerful and people don’t want to mess with them. No one will want to give me a chance. said Tanushree.
However, Tanushree declined to release the names. I don’t want to drop names as I don’t have proof and they are quick to put cases. I was the face of the MeToo movement and rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. These Bollywood bullies have vicious and twisted ways. It’s easy for them to harass anyone, she said.
Speaking about her struggles, she pleaded for more work in the industry to keep fighting. I’m not going to lose my mind or take drastic measures. It is embarrassing and dealing with it is not easy. My life is not a bed of roses But 12 years of my spiritual life have given me determination and patience. I no longer carry the weight of the world on my head… I no longer spend my day thinking ke meri life mein kya ho raha hai.
I don’t appreciate harassment. I appreciate the fact that people still love me. They can sabotage my career, not my mind. Please give me work so I can fight better. she says.
We really hope that Tanushree can revive his career.
