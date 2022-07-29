Movie Quiz: Long-time actor, first-time director





Former actor Ryan on The Office, BJ Novak is breaking out this week with his first feature filmmaking effort, Vengeance. He also wrote and acted in the film. It joins other current films from actor-turned-directors like Jordan Peeles Nope and Taika Waititis Thor: Love and Thunder.

Actors taking turns as directors has been a long-standing Hollywood tradition, dating back to Charlie Chaplin in 1921’s The Kid, and even before. Let’s see what you know about other inaugural directing gigs, some successful and the start of a successful second career, some less – from actors who said, but what I really want to do is straight .

1. Another movie coming out this week (on limited theatrical release, following next week on video on demand) is Resurrection, a Rebecca Hall-starring thriller that was shot in relative secrecy last summer right here in Albany. . Hall made her directorial debut last year with what critically acclaimed period piece she also wrote? 2. Bureau member and BJ Novaks classmate John Krasinski made the transition from actor to director over a decade ago. Which was his first effort behind the camera: The Hollars, A Quiet Place, Imaginary Friends or Brief Interviews with Hideous Men? 3. Which of these actors won the Best Director Oscar for their directorial debut: Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Warren Beatty, Mel Gibson, Mike Nichols or Emerald Fennell? 4. Which actor, more famous now as a director, first stepped behind the camera for Grand Theft Auto in 1977? 5. Barbra Streisand has made three films (in which she acted) Yentl, The Prince of the Tides and The Mirror Has Two Faces. Although she was never nominated for directing, each of these films earned Best Supporting Actress nominations for a trio of women. Name at least one. 6. Who made his one and only directing effort with the 1961 Western, One-Eyed Jacks? seven. Which Oscar-winning actor has a surprising secondary career directing female-centric imagery, starting with Waiting to Exhale and continuing with Hope Floats and First Daughter? 8. Paul Newman and his wife Joanne Woodward, the subjects of HBO’s current documentary series The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke, have collaborated on several occasions, including for Newman’s 1969 directorial debut, which earned Woodward his second Oscar nomination. what was that? 9. Who has directed the most films, Martin Sheen, his son Emilio Estevez or his other son Charlie Sheen? ten. Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book), now ranked the 13th highest-grossing director in history, started out as an actor in an improvised role in Tom Selleck’s flop Folks! and as an uncredited extra in Hoffa, both in 1992. But four years later he made his first film, Swingers, true or false?

ANSWERS 1. Who passed 2. Brief interviews with hideous men 3. Robert Redford for Ordinary People of the 1980s. Nichols was nominated for Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf and Beatty was nominated as lead actor, co-writer, producer and co-director of Heaven Can Wait. Fennell won an Oscar for Promising Young Woman of the 2020s, but for Best Screenplay, not for Director. 4. Ron Howard 5. Amy Irving (Yentl), Kate Nelligan (The Prince of Tides) and Lauren Bacall (The Mirror Has Two Faces) 6. Marlon Brando seven. Whitaker Forest 8. Rachel, Rachel 9. Emilio Estevez has directed six feature films, Martin Sheen one and Charlie Sheen none. ten. Fake. Favreau wrote and co-starred in Swingers, but Doug Liman directed. Favreau’s time behind the camera wouldn’t begin until 2001’s Made, where he teamed up with Swingers bandmate Vince Vaughn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/movies/article/Movie-Quiz-Long-time-actor-first-time-director-17332196.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos