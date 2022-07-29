Bollywood: Ranveer Singh says he’s not a competitive actor – News





The actor is currently facing controversy for his nude photoshoot By PTI Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 12:33 Last update: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 12:34 Bollywood star Ranveer Singh said on Thursday he was not competitive by nature and did not believe in one-upmanship. Singh made his first media appearance at Filmfare’s press conference, two days after an FIR was filed against him for his bare body photoshoot for an international magazine. Best known for his roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Ravine Boy and 83the actor has kept quiet about the controversy so far and the situation was similar during Thursday night’s media event. The usual media Q&A session did not take place as Singh only answered questions posed by Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillaai. Asked about on-screen competition with his actress wife Deepika Padukone, Singh said he was not competitive at all. “On screen, definitely not. I’m not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatrical background and they teach you at a very early stage of your training… Some of the foundations of this type of training are built up by the ethos of collaboration. What I’ve learned and not just in my training, but in my 12 years of acting in movies, is that you’re only as good as your co-actor… It takes two to tango,” the 37-year-old said. -old actor said. Singh doesn’t believe in one-upmanship and showmanship, he said, adding that there were few instances where his co-stars had tried to “hog the limelight”. “I don’t subscribe to one-upmanship, to showmanship. I’ve had, unfortunately or fortunately, experiences of co-actors where they’ve tried one-upmanship and tried to stage and hog the spotlight in the frame as they say. I don’t agree. I think it’s very frustrating. Filmmaking is teamwork and stage work is collaboration between actors. It’s like jugalbandi, it’s like give and take. On the other hand, I’ve also experienced the good side with the actors who are so sure, so generous and my wife is definitely one of them,” the actor said. Singh, who has performed on stage many times, will host the 67th Filmfare Awards for the first time, which will be held on August 30 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. He will co-host the popular awards show with his actor friend Arjun Kapoor, which Singh described as a “filmi encyclopedia”. “This is my first time animating, I’ve danced a few times. Acting on stage is very different from animating. In my opinion, animating takes ten times the work, ten times the time,” said- he declared. Actors Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani are expected to perform at the gala, according to organizers. Singh’s photoshoot has sparked a debate over what constitutes obscenity. The actor is facing an FIR in Mumbai over an NGO complaint alleging that he had “hurt the feelings of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs”.

