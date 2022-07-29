Huma Qureshi recalls his trip to Bollywood

Huma Qureshi is one of the most amazing actors in the Hindi film industry. She played prominent roles in movies like Jolly LLB 2, Ek Thi Dayan, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Army of the Dead. Before accumulating all these films in his credits, Huma gave an incredible performance in his first film Gangs Of Wasseypur, which received critical acclaim. Turning 36, the actress recalled her trip to Bollywood. She mentioned that she was a baccha when she came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actress.

The actress who turned 36 yesterday told Hindustan Times about her trip to Bollywood in an interview. She said: When I joined the industry I was a baccha, arriving in Mumbai from Delhi with stars in my eyes and not knowing what to expect. At that time, my dream was to make only one film, and after that, everything in my career was icing on the cake for me.

She added: In that sense, I’m still this wide-eyed performer who tries to explore and try to play different characters. Last year was pretty special for me, in terms of work and appreciation. I think I just started.

Huma said: Before, I used to be very uncertain. I used to feel a lot, but due to lack of experience or lack of exposure, I just absorbed and listened to others. Now I’m more comfortable as an artist and a collaborator. I am in a new phase of my career, which I appreciate.

Work-wise, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Maharani 2. The first season of the political drama received a lot of love and appreciation. The second installment is due out next month. In her kitty, Huma also has Monica, O My Darling with Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte.

