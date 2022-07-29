John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor save Bollywood as ‘Ek Villain Returns’ gets off to a good start at BO





Released in 2014, Mohit Suris Ek naughty starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor proved to be a major box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore after an opening day of around Rs 16 crore. Now, 8 years later, its sequel The Return of Villain Ek Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria came out.

Balaji Movies The film opened to a negative responsefilm critics, but it seems that hasn’t stopped audiences from watching the film on the big screen. At a time when Bollywood is struggling to deliver box office success while most Hindi movies coming out are not successful, The Return of Villain Ek came as a respite. According Box office Indiathe film got off to a good start at the box office, especially outside of premium multiplexes.

Balaji Movies The pre-booking of the film opened on Wednesday and was well received by the public. Although the film may not reach Rs 16.5 crore in the first figure of its prequel, it will still do well with Rs 6 crore more on opening day. At first glance, the number may seem low, but given the film’s budget, it’s a good start and if it can maintain the momentum throughout the opening weekend, Bollywood could see another winner. at the box office after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Balaji Movies When commerce pinned Bollywood’s hopes on movies like Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra & others, it looks like the John Abraham & Arjun Kapoor star might turn out to be the unlikely savior of the Hindi film industry. Another major release of the week is Kichcha Sudeepa starring Vikrant Rona. The big budget Kannada film was released in multiple languages ​​including Hindi and garnered massive response in its domestic market.

Kichcha Creations While the Hindi version remained low, the film’s overall first-day collection exceeds Rs 17 crore, the largest after Yash’s star KGF: Chapter 2 in Karnataka.

