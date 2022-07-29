Entertainment
Bollywood is turning up the heat this summer with musical legends selling out venues across the country
Legendary Indian Musical Artists AR Rahman and Neha Kakkar were greeted in the United States by enthusiastic fans and sold-out venues.
MIAMI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bollywood fans in United States have patiently waited, through a slew of pandemic postponements, to see their favorite musical artists perform live. Now, with the support of major touring partners like AEG, Nearlander and Kash Patel Productionsthe shows continue and fans couldn’t be more thrilled as they rush to the ticket sales platforms.
The most notable touring artist is the legendary AR Rahman, a critically acclaimed composer, musician and producer. During his 30-year career, he has accumulated lots of rewards including two Oscars, two Grammys, a Bafta and a Golden Globe for his amazing work which includes the soundtrackfor Slumdog Millionaire. He collaborated with Mick Jagger, U2, cold gameand Lady Gaga.
Earlier this summer, one of the hottest stars in the world, Neha Kakkar also toured the states on a successful 18 date tour from the United States and Canada.Recently voted 2nd most streamed artist in the worldBollywood’s queen of music rivals today’s pop superstars like Ariana GrandeBillie Eilish and Cardi B.
“We’ve been bringing Bollywood singers to the United States since 2016,” says Kash PatelCEO of Kash Patel Productions, a Bollywood promotion and production companysituated at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “We brought in superstars like Shreya Goshal, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam and have seen dates sell out with enthusiastic fans, so it’s no surprise to us that AR Rahman is doing the same.
For fans who missed At Neha Kakkar’s American tour, they can catch a In the wings watch from any of the tour dates here.
Bollywood is popular in the United States because it’s a real cultural experience. “We have singing, dancing and great production features like LED screens, lights and lasers,” says Jason Shaw, CEO of Roundtable Marketing Group and partner of Kash Patel Productions. “But what really makes the shows special is that the whole community is involved.”
For more information on ticketing, please visit, https://www.arrahman.com/concert.aspx.
Click on here to review the media kit for AR Rahman and here for Neha Kakar.
