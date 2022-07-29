Beyonc unveils Renaissance, the first of three new projects





Beyonc’s new album has officially arrived. In a rare breach of the Queens of Pop’s carefully choreographed release plans, an unauthorized version of Renaissance, the singers’ seventh solo studio LP and the first part of a teased trilogy, leaked online two days earlier. Beyonc admitted the hitch in a statement when the albums hit streaming services at midnight Friday. So the album leaked and you all waited for the right release time so you could all enjoy it together, she wrote to her devoted fans. I’ve never seen anything like it, she added, thanking her followers for your love and protection.

Renaissance’s debut followed a marketing rollout that, for Beyonc, was oddly conventional. After years of tearing up the standard playbook for releasing new music eschewing early radio singles and interviews for surprise releases and elaborate multimedia shows, Beyonc spent six weeks beating the promotional drum. She announced the album more than a month in advance, did an interview with British voguereleased the single Break My Soul, revealed a track list and finally started post on TikTok.

Yet on Wednesday, some 36 hours before the scheduled release time, high-quality copies of the 16-track albums appeared online, spreading across social media even as Beyonc’s most vigilant fans encouraged each other to hold on (and call out bootleggers). Thank you for calling anyone trying to sneak into the club early, Beyonc wrote in her social media statement when the album was released.

Detective observers have speculated that the tracks may have come from copies of the CD which were sold in some early European stores. Perversely, the old-school escape from a hit album seemed to fit Renaissance’s comeback theme, which vibrates to the sound of dance music through the decades. Referencing disco, funk, house, techno, bounce and more, the generally upbeat songs come from a wide range of writers and producers, with some tracks crediting more than a dozen people. In addition to reliable Beyonc collaborators like The-Dream, Pharrell Williams, Hit-Boy and Drake, songs like Energy and All Up In Your Mind also count electronic producers such as PC Music’s Skrillex, BloodPop and AG Cook among their eclectic staff. The samples and interpolations also run the gamut, from the regional and esoteric to the indelible: America Has a Problem is inspired by Atlanta bass pioneer Kilo, while Summer Renaissance, the closing song, includes an interpolation of Donna Summers’ 1977 electro-disco classic I Feel Love. On Move, a feature by cultural chameleon Grace Jones is paired with rising Afrobeats star Tems; elsewhere, Beyonc connects the sounds of traditional black music genres like soul and R&B with subcultures like ballroom vogue.

I’m one of the only / I’m number one / I’m the only one, she intones on Alien Superstar. Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me / no one else in this world can think like me.

In a explanatory statement posted on Instagram last month that Beyonc expanded on her website On Thursday, she said Renaissance was part of a three-act project she recorded during the pandemic. She called the album, which she calls Act I, a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world. Adding that she hoped the dancefloor-focused tracks would inspire listeners to free movement, she added: My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, to break free, to feel freedom. Beyonc also cited her late uncle Jonny, whose singer battled HIV spoken beforeas an influence for the music and its historical ties to the LGBTQ community. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to much of the music and culture that inspired this album, she wrote. Thank you to all the pioneers who are at the origin of the culture, to all the fallen angels whose contributions have remained unrecognized for too long.

Since Lemonade (2016), her last solo studio album and accompanying film, Beyonc has overwhelmed fans with a number of ambitious in-between projects.

In 2018, she performed as one of the headliners of the Coachella festival, where her show honored the tradition of historically black college and university marching bands, and was widely hailed as a triumph that reoriented his music, discarding his ties to pop. and frame it squarely in a lineage of Southern black musical traditions, as New York Times critic Jon Caramanica has written. The performance was later made into a Netflix special and an album, both titled Homecoming. Also in 2018, Beyonc and husband Jay-Z released a joint album, Everything Is Love, credited to the Carters. And in June 2020, at the height of nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd, she released a song, Black Parade, with lines like Put Your Fist Up, Show Black Love. Black Parade won the Grammy Award the following year for Best R&B Performance, one of four awards that night that lifted Beyonc’s career to 28 more than any other woman. This year, Beyonc was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for Be Alive, from the film King Richard, a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams’ father. How the early leak will affect Renaissance’s business prospects remains unclear. Years ago, the unauthorized release of music in advance could have devastating consequences for an album. But that danger has been mitigated by the move to streaming. And Beyonc, like most other artists today, has taken advance orders for physical copies of her album, which will count on the charts as soon as they ship usually the week of release. On the Beyoncs site, all four Renaissance box sets and its limited-edition vinyl version are sold out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/29/arts/music/beyonce-renaissance.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos