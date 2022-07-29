Here’s Who Wrote Every Song – Billboard





Beyonc’s seventh studio album, Renaissancearrived Friday, July 29 via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records, ending the six-year wait between real Bey LPs. Of course, Beyonc hasn’t been silent since the 2016 culture shift. Lemonade album/film: His collaborative album all is love with her husband Jay-Z (credited to The Carters) came out in 2018; her performance at Coachella in 2018 set a new standard for American festival headliners and led to the release of Homecoming: The Live Album and the Back home concert film, both in 2019; also in 2019 she released a soundtrack album The Lion King: The Giftwho teamed up with the 2019 remake of the 1994 Disney animated classic The Lion King and his black is king movie, which hit Disney+ in 2020; in 2021, she released “Be Alive”, which accompanied Will Smith with King Richard and was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2022 Oscars. A pretty fruitful run between real studio albums. Rebirth was preceded by “Break My Soul,” a house-indebted anthem of resilience with frequent collaborator Big Freedia, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Besides New Orleans’ rebound queen, the album features an impressive, eclectic roster of collaborators, including The-Dream, Nile Rodgers, NOVA, NO ID, Raphael Saadiq, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Chris Penny, Luke Solomon, Skrillex, Beam, Grace Jones and Tems. Discover our ranking of Renaissance tracks here and see which songwriters Beyonc has collaborated with on each of the 16 songs on Renaissance below. Renaissance tracks that include samples and/or tweens are also listed. Credits are taken from Beyonc’s official website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/lists/beyonces-renaissance-songwriters-credits-album/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos