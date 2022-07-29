Jeff Lewis talks business and growth with his new Hollywood series Houselift Reality on Amazon Freevee

“Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis” at Amazon Freevee. Tommy Garcia/Amazon Freevee



Jeff Lewis has been designing, renovating and building homes for over two decades. A major difference from others in his field is that much of Lewis’ professional process and the drama that can come with working on a home has been filmed for our enjoyment over the past 15 years.

Lewis, 52, first made a name for himself in the interior design industry and on the reality TV scene with his hit series Going crazywhich aired on the Bravo cable channel from 2007 to 2018. These four years later, Lewis has returned to television, where he continues to work around Los Angeles providing the desired nips and kinks to his famous clients homes famous on Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewiswhich is now streaming the entire first season on Amazon free.

In his new reality series, Lewis works on the homes of stars like Anthony Anderson, Fortune Feimster, Ashlee SimpsonRoss & Evan Ross, Lamorne Morris, Roselyn Sanchez, Wilmer Valderrama, Melissa Riversand Mira Sorvino. So how is Hollywood house lift different from the configuration of its previous series Going crazy?

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Today’s show is a bit more project and client focused, Lewis talks to me about Hollywood house lift. There’s a little less pressure for me to expose my personal life to the level I’ve done in the past – that’s a relief for me. Yes, there’s a part of my personal life, but it’s really client and project focused.

Talking about his personal life, Lewis took on his biggest project in 2016, when he decided to become a father to his daughter Monroe via surrogate with his now ex Gage Edward. So how exactly has Lewis’s life changed since becoming a dad?

Jeff Lewis with his daughter Monroe. Jeff Lewis



When you have kids, your whole day is consumed and revolves around the child, Lewis continues. For me, I like that my priorities have changed. I feel like I have a purpose. I already joked about it – until then I was just thinking about myself. I really feel like I have someone I work for. I am building several businesses for my daughter and to secure her future and to secure our future. He really provided that lens that I never thought I would have and it’s incredibly rewarding. I think my daughter recognizes that both of her fathers work very hard to support her and even though she is a little spoiled, she understands that we work for these things. They are not just given to us.

Another difference for Lewis with Hollywood Home Elevator, compared to his former life on television, it’s the size of his team. These days, his group of core home design associates includes his Jeff Lewis Live SiriusXM radio co-host Megane Weaver, Tyler Meyer KorthAndrew Coleman and Lewis’ reliable sidekick Shane Douglas.

(Left to right) Shane Douglas, Tyler Meyerkorth, Jeff Lewis and Megan Weaver on ‘Hollywood … [+] Houselift with Jeff Lewis.” Courtesy of Amazon Freevee



Discussing with me the benefits of his company Jeff Lewis Design now focusing on fewer clients, Lewis says, I could probably service five clients at once by condensing my office and really focusing on those five clients. The problem is that when you have a small business and you have 20 customers, no one is ever really happy because you can never serve anyone well when you have 20 customers. when you have five [clients], you can offer them the best possible service. Rather than looking at the raw numbers, I was looking at the net, so even though I was making less money now, I was making more.

With Hollywood house lift Finding its home on Amazon Freevee, which changed its name last April from IMDb TV, it has joined the ever-growing trend of video streaming options available at your fingertips today. Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Amazon Freevee, expressed their satisfaction with me with the audience response so far to Lewis’ reality series on the new streaming platform:

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis brings equal parts drama and comedy to our unscripted slate thanks to Jeff’s superb interior design work balanced with his brutally honest and often hilarious perspective on home renovations. The show exceeded our expectations and we were blessed to have Jeff and his loyal fan base in our Freevee family.

Anthony Anderson with Jeff Lewis and Andrew Coleman on “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis”. Courtesy of Amazon Freevee



With the 10 episodes of the first season of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis now streaming on Amazon Freevee, I was curious how Lewis looks back on all that first season experience and if he has any interest in returning to design more celebrity homes with a possible second season.

I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time and I feel very lucky that this opportunity was presented to me when it was, Lewis continues. I would like it to last several seasons. I love the show, I’m happy with the show, people seem to like it. Amazon has already asked the production company for a budget for season two, so I thought that was pretty encouraging. I’m pretty confident that they would greenlight him for another season.

As Lewis looks to the future with Hollywood house lifthis company Jeff Lewis Design, and Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM, I asked the evolving businessman what advice he would give to his old self, the Jeff Lewis starting his first Going crazy series in 2007, unaware of the fame and life experiences that would soon follow for him.

A promotional photo of Jeff Lewis for “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis”. Tommy Garcia/Amazon Freevee



That’s a very good question. I’m just trying to think if I would do something different. I feel like I’ve learned a lot over the past few years. Unfortunately for me, I have to see myself on TV in front of a national audience to learn the lessons I needed to learn. I’m one of those people who has to experience it myself to learn the lesson. I had some problems and I learned a lot about myself and I grew during these 11 years of Going crazy. I don’t know if I would do anything differently. I don’t know if Jeff Lewis was sufficiently evolved or self-aware. I had to go through all of that to get to where I am today, so I don’t think I would have even listened to myself. I was going to have to go through all of this anyway.