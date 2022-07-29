The Hollywood Walk of Fame gets a makeover for pedestrians





The recently completed (and, controversially, often temporarily closed) Sixth Street Bridge has sparked all kinds of conversations in Los Angeles about who the streets of this city should belong to. But just above the 101 there’s another project ready to make pedestrian-first improvements on one of LA’s most, say, unique streets. Construction will begin in the summer of 2023 on so-called “quick-build” streetscape improvements along the most popular stretches of Hollywood Boulevard. In 2020, the city released its first concept images for plans to reduce vehicular traffic lanes and increase pedestrian space on this stretch of the Walk of Fame. However this comprehensive master plan the construction is still a few years away, some of its significant modifications will arrive sooner. The rapid construction will convert most of the parking lanes on Hollywood Boulevard, between Orange Drive and Gower Street, into pedestrian areas with tables and chairs for dining, space for sidewalk vending machines and temporary art installations, as well as planters, landscaping and additional shade trees. (Some pickup, drop-off and loading areas for cars will remain.) The $7.2 million mini-renovation, funded by the Metro Active Transport program enabled by Measure M, will also provide bus shelters and platforms boarding stations (some stops will be consolidated as part of Metro’s “NextGen” program) as well as bike racks, public transport kiosks, benches and garbage cans. The project also aims to improve pedestrian safety, which somehow paradoxically includes reduce crosswalks along Hollywood Boulevard. Courtesy of the City of Los Angeles Quick-build design elements from the Hollywood Walk of Fame We were curious how these improvements will affect the Highland-Orange section of Hollywood Boulevard, the tourist area notable for the Chinese Theater and Ovation, and which also sees regular lane and street closures for movie premieres. According to a spokesperson for the office of council member Mitch O’Farrell, who represents the district, exactly how to deal with this unique area is still being worked out. It’s a similar story for what will happen with the many tourist buses and vans in the area. There are tourist bus areas just off Hollywood Boulevard (and outside the reach of this fast-paced construction), but venture along Hollywood Boulevard at night and you’re sure to see dozens of vans whizzing around idling along the sidewalk – in parking spots that are starting to disappear next summer. Construction of the Rapid Build is expected to end in 2024, the same year that full construction of the Hollywood Walk of Fame master plan could begin (in segments, beginning between Gower Street and Wilcox Avenue). This phase of the full project, which also covers Vine Street) will add a few more feet of pedestrian space as well as protected bike lanes. It will also reduce two lanes of vehicular traffic in each direction to one in each direction (plus a center turn lane).

