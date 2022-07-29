PHOTO STORY: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Magic Kingdom 7/24/22 (Merida Meet & Greet, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Phone Case, Mickey Mouse Drawstring Backpack & More)

Good morning! We’re back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today. We’re also planning on hopping through the parks to the Magic Kingdom later, as we hear that a brave princess has returned to meet and greet.

It’s a beautiful day here at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, the crowd is there today. Lots of people were there for the rope drop so wait times will be high today.

Let’s start with some shopping! In Darkroom, a new Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader phone case has arrived. This phone case depicts a scene from the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series on Disney+. For more Obi-Wan Kenobi products, you can check out our article here.

In Disney & Co, a pastel Mickey Mouse drawstring backpack has made its way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This bag was previously only available at Disneyland.

Lucky the Pizza Dog plush from “Hawkeye” has arrived at Keystone Clothiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We have already found this cute soft toy at Disneyland.

It’s early in the day and those wait times are starting to look as scary as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Our spooky friend, Vampirina, waved to us as she stepped out to meet some guests. You can meet her in the Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

There was no queue to meet Pluto and we couldn’t resist saying hello to this adorable dog. The entertainment courtyard is a great place to meet characters from the park.

Yeah ah! We loved visiting Jessie’s Trading Post when leaving Toy Story Mania.

It’s time for us to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

Stormtroopers were patrolling Batuu. Luckily we didn’t look suspicious today and we were able to continue.

We couldn’t believe how long the wait times were today in Galaxy’s Edge. Rise of the Resistance was a 240 minute wait. Would you wait that long to ride with this?

It’s time to park up at the Magic Kingdom for a very special encounter.

Mérida finally returned for the first time in over two years for a meet and greet. You can find her at the Fairytale Garden in Fantasyland.

Merida was so happy to be back to meet some guests today. She asked us if we were ready to babysit her younger brothers. We were a little hesitant because she calls them “little demons”. You can see more of our encounter with Merida here.

We had so much fun in the parks today. But before we leave, we’ll take a look around the shops on our way out to see if we can find anything new.

Unfortunately, we found nothing new. But we found these Disney X BaubleBar Princess Jasmine Ear Headbands in stock at the Emporium.

We said goodbye to Mickey and his friends before leaving. Thank you for following our day. See you soon !

