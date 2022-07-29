Joni Mitchell lights up Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchells comeback videos, after fifty years, at the Newport Folk Festival first became widespread then what is stupidly called viral in our lives these days we should only call viral the things that are reproduce and which no one wants; those that reproduce through shared pleasure should be called something more pleasant and more biblical, as fruitful. Granted, everyone who cared about his work was reduced to tears by the videos and the deeper reality is that there are more people around than ever who care. Her voice about two octaves lower than in her youth, she sat regally, with a face at first a little frozen, then opening, thawing, warming to youth as her own music carried her . She was, all the way through her unrivaled 70s love lieder, dipping and smiling as she sang.

It was also a cause for celebration and cerebration. Part of the celebration was that most of us no longer expected to see or hear her this way; whispered word of her medical history over the past few years, particularly since a devastating aneurysm in 2015, had suggested she may no longer be able to perform. But even more of the collective feeling had to do with the extraordinarily significant place his work, in retrospect, now occupies. Joni Mitchell’s accomplishments seem, or rather sound, greater than those of almost anyone else of her time. She became a more prominent figure with each passing year in the minds and hearts of all, including the young musicians who surrounded her in Newport, and the work of Jonis, who in his day was often supplemented by that of the others, now looks like the thing itself. .

Reputation is a curious thing. Fortune and fame such a curious game, his friend and, for a time, collaborator James Taylor once sang. Complete strangers may call you by your name. (This in a song of wistful resignation to her own phrase: Singing Fire and Rain and Youve Got a Friend every night for the rest of her life.) Some of Joni Mitchell’s reputational ups and downs surely have to do with her gender, presenting a classic feminist fable of one woman’s accomplishment unduly ranked below those of men. Reading the letters of Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop from the sixties, it is undeniable that in his day Lowell had a much better reputation and regularly presented a more fragile and grandiose self to be nurtured and coaxed. Yet, in retrospect, Bishop stands out as the greatest poet, Lowell’s disjointed sonnets resembling, as one reviewer put it, teams of stars who never practiced together. And the bishops’ benevolent and specific counsel has deeper wisdom than Lowell’s confessional leaps.

Something like the same seems true about Joni’s relationship. I’ll call it that, because no one has already called her Mitchell, which, anyway, is her name from a brief and unhappy marriage to her peers Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen (with whom she had a brief affair, producing the beautiful rainy night house). One can be a devoted addict to these poet-singers and still recognize that, in their celebrated heyday, Joni Mitchell, on the other hand, was often treated as a mere chirping soprano, recording women’s feelings, rather than the finite, superior entertainer. that she was. Surely, anyone looking for an example of a woman severely underappreciated by a critical system dominated by machismo has only to re-read some of the rock criticism of the 70s to find it. (During this time, rolling stone painted a picture of Jonis’ love life as they imagined it, and while they justified the act as candid and motivated by his confessional, seemingly autobiographical lyrics, it was clearly both cruel and belittling.)

Yet, one gets the feeling, from remarks overheard and testimony from friends who know her, that Joni displayed a stronger sense of negligence than perhaps the facts of the case warrant. In nearly every memoir of the time, her former boyfriend Graham Nashs, for example, her genius and superiority over the men around her are asserted as quickly and uncontroversially as, say, Bishops is now. The boys of Led Zeppelin, to take an example, would have found their models of musical chiaroscuro, the movement from soft to loud and vice versa, in his work. Yet the small insults of an artist’s existence are easier on others to watch than they are for the artist.

As we watched Joni play again, three artistic virtues or accomplishments, perhaps less instantly visible, came to mind to help explain his stubborn superiority. These are his musicality, his jazz roots and, in particular, the deep if unobvious Canadianness that has survived six decades in California. (Choosing to live in California being one of the most Canadian things about her.)

First, his music. It is easy to forget how original and audacious its open tuning system was at the time. Its prime time, the 1970s and 1980s before music videos, was an era of male guitar heroes, captured and chloroformed and happily pinned down for good by Christopher Guests’ portrayal of fictional Nigel Tufnel, in This Is Spinal Tapracing up and down the key at breakneck speed with such meaningless significance that he can walk away from the guitar and let it play. Jon is a weird and quirky chord system, the endless series of booming, resonant chords that make songs like Chelsea Morning ever freshnow sounds much livelier than all that show-off stuff, and young guitarists still frown studying it, like violinists studying Beethoven scores. A student of his work counted more than sixty separate Joni agreements, although they can usefully be grouped by family relationships. There’s a lovely moment in one of Jonis’ live recordings where she hits the wrong spots with the wrong setting and laughs helplessly at being confused by her own system, a fisherwoman caught in her own net.

So, although his seated song of A case of you and circle game in Newport last weekend was emotional, for any die-hard, deep-seated fan of Joni Mitchell, her hair disheveled, tears in her eyes because you never thought to see or hear from that moment again, that’s when she got up and did Like this train, a song from his most ambitious debut album, Court and Spark, on electric guitar, working in one of his classic open chords. (CGDFCE, if you keep the score.) More knowledgeable guitarists have told me that it has the advantage of a pedal that switches between Joni tunings, but the fingers on the fingerboard are still distinct and unforgettable guitar style.

The other related virtue is how much more easily than any other artist of his time, Joni tapped into the tradition and influence of jazz. This was her original journey as a musician, pre-folk house, and of course culminated in her much misunderstood and in some ways unfortunate studio album Mingus only insofar as her original intention, to collaborate with the great bassist and songwriter, has been transformed by his sudden physical decline into something more like a tribute album. What was amazing was how easily his sounds matched Minguss. And, to hear her today, her more guttural singing is still reminiscent of the old Billie Holiday or Anita ODay: the smoky, swirling voice, all the better off as it has deepened (in part by the old technique involuntary of jazz consisting of also smoking far too long).

Finally, it is not mere nationalism on the part of those of us who were raised in Canada to find in Joni something distinctly, well, national. It’s there in the accent, one of the purest and most perfect Canadian accents ever recorded, all rounded eh and oh, as distinct as Australian Barry Humphriess. But it is there, above all, in the note of inexcitable good sense which underlights and strengthens his extravagant and lyrical journeys. His masterpiece, Blue, is an album about despair, of course, and broken hearts, but it’s also about fun, and wise choices. The marvelous Carey is a song about a woman choosing her pleasures according to her own rules. On Court and Spark, the goal of a Free man in Paris it’s that the free man, David Geffen, generally agrees to be nice guy as we talk about him, neither attacked nor defended, just described, with a sweet smile. (It’s not that his attitude towards this particular gentleman has always remained soft.) Even his acerbic remark about his seemingly sudden renewal. They’re nice to you when you don’t die. celebrity. Some of us may even remember her sharing with Dick Cavett, just after Woodstock, that the only thing that mattered politically to Canadians was the new flag, which was made in the 1960s and that no one really liked it. This feeling, which is a uniquely Canadian stance, of just being away from the American madness and yearning for a more stable winter scene is endemic to his work. (It is perhaps typical that, although she was not at Woodstock, she wrote the permanent song about it.) This sense of space, point of view and perspective illuminates what might be his greatest song: River, about celebrating Christmas in Los Angeles while yearning north, a song no Canadian can hear without choking. (I have tested this truth.) It is not, I hope, mere national chauvinism that also sees something Nordic in her strange search, as a young woman, not for denominational truth alone but for the abiding wisdoms, evident in the early universality of The Circle Game and the Two Sides Now.

Age is hard on all of us: eyes go black, brains go dark, strokes and aneurysms come as they please. But the one good thing about aging is that a fairer reputation tends to come if you live long enough to let it. Paul McCartney, as no one now remembers, had the most brutal critical reception for decades, and now he’s back on stage at eighty, sharing the greatest songbook since Irving Berlins, universally recognized as such. (He’s a lot like Berlin, too, in range, manner and combination of high style and instinctive populism.) Joni, having gone from girlish soprano to ’70s poet of desperate loves to (for a time) ist of disconcerting jazz, has become a living international treasure above all a musician who speaks to the heart through the strongest of imaginative languages. As Lewis Carroll might have said, surviving the snark is a way to never become your own boojum.