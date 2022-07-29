Why movie theaters are showing so few movies now





After “Bullet Train,” Sony’s action movie starring Brad Pitt, hits theaters next week, the movie slate for August, September, and October is getting desolate. It’s hard to find blockbusters in the mix. In fact, there aren’t many movies that could open over $50 million at the box office until Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which won’t debut until November 11.

Comscore SCOR The film shortage comes in a year that’s already well behind Hollywood’s pre-pandemic output. At this point in 2019, there were 63 domestic releases in North America, according to. This year, the number is 39, down 38% from three years ago.

Despite the lag, 2022 has generally held its own. Ticket sales are about 30% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which is pretty good considering the lack of movies in theaters.

So where are all the movies? There are still plenty of productions and releases, but many are heading straight to streaming or being delayed because the industry is experiencing many of the same issues as the rest of the economy.

In short, Hollywood has supply chain issues. Slowing down in Tinseltown “A number of ongoing issues with supply chain and production pipeline safeguards have impacted various films,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN Business. “It’s important to remember that studios frame their release strategies from six months to a year or more in most cases.” Although the Summer Movies were a “resounding success” in theaters, the industry “still has to catch up with audience sentiment and expectations for new content on the big screen,” Robbins added. Think back to two years ago, when studios were delaying movies almost daily as the coronavirus pandemic upended Hollywood. The repercussions of these decisions are still being felt today. There’s also another reason cinemas can run out of the normal amount of movies: streaming. As streaming becomes more of a priority for media companies, studios now find themselves supplying both theaters and streamers. Some movies that seem perfect for theaters, like 20th Century Studios’ “Prey,” the next installment in the “Predator” franchise, are heading exclusively to streaming instead of the big screen. In fact, many movies from 20th Century Studio and Searchlight Pictures are now going to Hulu. “It’s no secret that studios are looking to diversify distribution strategies while streamers want to expand content offerings and compete for subscriber bases,” Robbins said. A direct release strategy makes sense for many films. And “a big-budget movie sent straight to streaming may have a low box office cap to begin with,” Robbins added. Otherwise, there would be “little sense in cutting off this lucrative revenue stream”. silver linings While there may not be many blockbuster movies in theaters over the next few weeks, there will always be movies to go see. There are smaller movies like A24’s horror flick “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” which opens August 5, the twisty “Don’t Worry Darling” with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles on September 23, the comedy romantic “Bros”. on September 30, “Halloween Ends,” the next and potentially final film in the Halloween franchise, on October 14, and “Black Adam,” a superhero movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on October 21. Each of these films can surprise and find an audience. There will even be blockbusters from yesteryear hitting theaters with IMAX reissues of “ET: The Extra Terrestrial” in August and “Jaws” in September. Plus, with the lack of movies hitting theaters, this summer’s hits like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” may continue to boost ticket sales. So there are some silver linings for theaters over the next few months. However, that doesn’t change the fact that “Wakanda Forever,” Hollywood’s next big hit prospect, feels forever missing.

