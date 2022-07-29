Deaf Hollywood gets its due





Four months after CODA won the Best Picture Oscar, Deaf actors, writers, directors and showrunners say they’re riding the tide of film success.

A heartfelt comedy-drama about a child of deaf adults (CODA) torn between her creative passions and the support of her family, CODA shone a light on Hollywood’s deaf community, particularly actor Troy Kotsur, whose role in the film won him Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. Just this week, he was announced as the star of a new series for Disney+, based on the true story of a deaf high school football team.

Mr. Kotsur said people who have never experienced Deaf culture may perceive an irrevocable communication gap between Deaf and hearing people. Finally, I see the fear starting to evaporate, he says. CODA is what brought these two communities together. Major studios and celebrity producers are taking over projects that would previously have been rejected, and filmmakers are casting Deaf artists and creatives in prominent roles. At the same time, children’s shows and reality TV have made more of an effort to feature deaf or hard of hearing characters and participants. This is a major shift for an industry where Deaf representation has been scarce. I never really dreamed of becoming an actor because I saw how hard it is within the deaf community, said Lauren Ridloff. She spent nearly a decade as an elementary school teacher in New York City before pursuing roles on stage and screen. After appearing on Broadway in 2018 and landing a recurring role on The Walking Dead, she was cast as the deaf superhero Makkari in Marvel Studios’ Eternals. It’s a great way to explore what being a superhero really means, Ms. Ridloff said of the casting decision. In May, Ms. Ridloff landed a contract to produce and star in a series created by director Ava Duvernay and produced by Warner Bros. for the Starz Network. Edna Purviance (left), Charlie Chaplin (centre) and Granville Redmond (right), in 1918’s A Dogs Life.

Photo:



Everett-Collection



The contributions of Deaf professionals to Hollywood are numerous and date back to the silent film era. Charlie Chaplin turned to deaf friends like actor and artist Granville Redmond to learn how to express himself through gesture, pose and facial expressions. But it wasn’t until a 22-year-old deaf actress named Marlee Matlin delivered a breakout performance in the 1986 film Children of a Lesser God that deaf actors began to enter the mainstream. The following year, she became the first deaf actress to win top honors at the Oscars. Now Ms. Matlin, who also starred in CODA, is tackling her first assignment as a director on the Fox series Accused, and she’s signed on as an executive producer on the Disney+ series along with Mr. Kotsur. Shoshanna Stern, a deaf screenwriter, actress and producer, said in an interview that although she wrote obsessively as a child, she never included deaf characters in her work. I never saw myself in any of the books I read, she says. I was so used to seeing myself hearing people, because that’s all I had. Marlee Matlin, seen here in 1986’s Children of a Lesser God.

Photo:



Paramount/Everett Collection



Ms Stern and her writing partner, Josh Feldman, had their first break as showrunners with This Close, a Sundance Now series that premiered in 2018. She also wrote episodes for Echo, a Marvel series Studios starring Deaf actress Alaqua Cox, and signed to write and star in Disquiet, a drama thriller produced by AMC Networks Inc. While she’s happy to have a job, she said some barriers remain in writers’ rooms. Ms. Stern said she identifies as culturally Deaf, which means that because American Sign Language is her first language, she thinks in ASL and sometimes has to sign lines before putting them on the page. Her colleagues don’t always understand this need, she said. CODA has shown that stories about deaf people can actually sell tickets, said screenwriter and director Sian Heder, who also won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. Ms Heder struggled to secure funding for CODA after Lionsgate, the studio that owned the rights to the French film it was loosely based on, dropped the project, forcing its creators to make it independently. Apple Studios bought the distribution rights after CODA screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021. Ms. Heder first saw Mr. Kotsur perform at Deaf West, a Los Angeles theater company that has become a bridge between the deaf talent community and the film industry. There’s no deaf artist that comes out of nowhere, totally on their own, said Deaf Wests creative director David Kurs. David Kurs, creative director of Deaf West, at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California.

Photo:



Maggie Shannon for The Wall Street Journal



For a long time, we just sat around waiting, said Deaf writer and actor Jevon Whetter. Who will write for us? Who will lead us? He and his brother Del decided to do it themselves. They produce Flash Before the Bang, an autobiographical film about the state champion track team at the Oregon High School for the Deaf they both attended. Matt Damon and Ben Afflecks Pearl Street Films are co-producing the film. Inevitably, conversations about disability in movies always come back to Ms. Matlin, the Oscar-winning actress who for decades was the only face of Deaf Hollywood. I had been doing it alone for a long time, said Ms. Matlin, whose acting credits include popular shows like Seinfeld and The West Wing. With CODA now, all of a sudden, it really hit the spot. People understand that it’s not just me.

