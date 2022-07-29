Entertainment
Hollywood in West Texas: Why BJ Novak chose the Lone Star State for his new movie
LUBBOCK, TX – You don’t mess with Texas – unless you’re BJ Novak.
Comedy and true crime collide in Novak’s directorial debut, “Vengeance,” a new dark comedy set in West Texas.
Fans of The Office will recognize the director and the star.
Novak plays Ben, a cocky New York podcaster looking for his next big story. But when an old adventurer is found dead in a West Texas oilfield, he thinks it’s the real crime story to make his career.
He comes here to investigate, befriends his ex’s eccentric family along the way, and then finds himself at the heart of a mystery the size of Texas.
KAMC Laura Laughead spoke with Novak and his co-star Boyd Holbrook who said they did a lot of research to capture the Lone Star mindset.
LL: Why West Texas? Of all the places in the world, why us?
They do: Because I didn’t know it at all, and I found it interesting — to explore a place that I didn’t know at all, and two, you’re all intimidating! And so I thought, okay, what’s a place that someone like me, who’s from Boston, only lived in the big cities on the coast, would look and say, ‘ok c ‘is a difficult place, it’s a different culture.’
LL: I was blown away by how the West Texans were represented and how accurate they were. So I have to ask you, what did you do to prepare yourself to do things so well?
BJN: Well, I really cared, that in itself is an important first step. I really cared. I didn’t want anyone to be the butt of the joke in the movie. Look, every character has a comedic side, that’s true in real life, but I really wanted to do the place right, and I didn’t want to get my ass kicked coming to Lubbock either.
Novak went to West Texas rodeos, football games and, of course, Whataburger on his multiple research trips. However, the film was only partially shot in Texas. The rest was shot in New Mexico because Novak said they got better tax breaks there.
“Revenge” is on the border between making jokes and doing it right. Novak stressed he just wanted the Texans to feel seen and do for the Lone Star State what “The Office” did for Scranton — something echoed by co-star Boyd Holbrook.
“We really aren’t that different after all. We all still have the same issues and we still try to work them out,” Holbrook said.
The film is about connecting people from all walks of life, from Brooklyn to Barstow.
“Just because you drive a big truck and wear big wrangler jeans and everything is bigger in Texas doesn’t mean you’re not a deep, sensitive person,” Novak said.
And now that Novak is a real “Tex-pert”, we had to ask one last question.
LL: Would you like to move here?
BJN: I’ve certainly thought about it now that I’ve been treated so warmly…but I know you’re so sick of Californians moving to Texas, so I don’t want to impose on you.
Vengeance hits theaters Friday.
Use the video player above to watch the full interview. Pictures ccourtesy debugging features.
Sources
2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/hollywood-in-west-texas-why-b-j-novak-chose-the-lone-star-state-for-his-new-movie/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]