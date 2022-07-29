Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Spotted Kissing in the Hamptons: Report – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Shutterstock UPDATE (July 29, 2022, 2:15 PM ET): Less than 24 hours later page 6 reported that Bradley and Huma had a bagel date in the Hamptons, the outlet revealed that reps for the actor and Hillary Clinton’s top aide insisted they weren’t there . Huma was upstate [New York] all weekend and overseas just before that, so it can’t be true, a rep for Abedin said page 6, while a rep for Bradley told them they’re good friends, that’s not true. Bradley was in New York. Still, the outlet says their source was certain he saw them. But they also noted that Bradley had had an impersonator in the past in 2016, a Bradley Cooper lookalike was throwing parties at the Sundance Film Festival, so they said the person seen could have been the actors lookalike. More about bradley cooper A source of ours also shared that while Bradley is often at the bagel shop, he wasn’t there this weekend. ORIGINAL STORY: Things would heat up between bradley cooper and Huma Abedin. According page 6. They were there before the bagels even arrived, the publications’ source revealed. She was kind of stroking him, they kissed several times. She was very loving. Huma Abedin: Photos of Clinton insider reportedly dating Bradley Cooper The report came about two weeks after Bradley, 47, and the 46-year-old ex-wife of Anthony Weiner and the best assistant of Hillary clinton would have been set up by vogue editor Anna Wintour. However, while the pair are believed to be in the early stages of a relationship, Huma’s rep has categorically denied that Huma and Bradley were together over the weekend. Huma was upstate [New York] all weekend and overseas just before so it can’t be true they said page 6. During this time, the A star is born The actors’ rep admitted to the publication that he and Huma were indeed good friends, but also denied the sighting. HollywoodLife also contacted representatives for the Bradleys and Humas, but did not immediately respond. Together on the weekend or not, a source close to Bradley also said People they heat up slowly. They’re dating but it’s not a full speed thing yet. It’s still in the early stages, they noted. Additionally, an individual close to Huma revealed that Bradley was fascinated by her. They added, Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds it intriguing and stimulating. Related link Related: Huma Abedin: 5 Things To Know About Hillary Clinton’s Advisor Who Is Dating Bradley Cooper Additionally, a page 6 The source revealed that Bradley and Huma arrived at the 2022 Met Gala together, but walked the red carpet individually. This would mean that their romance isn’t as new as their reps make it seem. Huma is divorcing Anthony, a 57-year-old former Democratic congressman from New York who was released from prison in 2019 after serving 15 months at Federal Medical Center after being convicted of having had X-rated conversations with a minor. He shares a 10-year-old son named Jordan with Hume. Meanwhile, Bradley has a 5-year-old daughter Leah with her ex-fiancé, Irina Shaik.

