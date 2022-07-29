Entertainment
Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: pregnant Bollywood celebrities
Many Bollywood celebrities will be welcoming their newborn babies in 2022. From Alia Bhatt to Bipasha Basu, here are all the celebrities who are pregnant!
Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child soon.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child soon. While awaiting an official announcement, celebrations are already pouring in for the couple. The duo met on the sets of Alone in 2015 and married soon after in 2016.
While Bipasha and Karan are planning their baby, many more Bollywood celebrity babies are due to be born this year. From Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many celebrities are expecting and due to give birth in 2022.
BABY ON THE GO
ALIA BHATT AND RANBIR KAPOOR
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced last month that they are expecting their first child soon. Alia shared a photo from the ultrasound session and surprised fans with her announcement. Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022.
SONAM KAPOOR AND ANAND AHUJA
On March 21, Sonam and Anand shared good news with the world. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of herself and husband Anand Ahuja while showing off her little baby bump. The actress wrote, Four Hands. To lift you up as best we can. Two hearts. It will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. A family. Who will shower you with love and support. We look forward to welcoming you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic).”
VINNY ARORA AND DHEERAJ DHOOPAR
Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar have shared photos from their vacation in the Maldives to announce that the duo are expecting their first child soon. Vinny Arora wrote on social media: “We were expecting a small miracle in August 2022 (sic).” In one of the photos, the couple are kissing and Vinny is holding the ultrasound photo.
BIPASHA BASU AND KARAN SINGH GROVER
According to a report from Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child soon. However, we are eagerly awaiting an official announcement!
Congratulations!
— ENDS —
