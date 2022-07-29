William Shatner called out by Star Trek actor for slamming new shows





By Britta DeVore | William Shatner has no more worries to give. Last weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the 91-year-old actor appeared on a panel moderated by Kevin Smith to answer fan questions and talk a bit about the documentary currently talking about his own life. Never one to give up on sharing exactly what he’s thinking, when Shatner was asked if there were any new tales in the Star Trek universe that might clash with his, the actor seemed to laugh at this. thought and brushed it off quickly with a short response from either of them. He even went so far as to say that series creator Gene Roddenberry would roll over in his grave at several of the in-universe spinoffs. While it’s fun to hear a 91-year-old curse and carry on, talking about other productions and how they could never compare to the one he starred in decades ago, those that have been working tirelessly on these critically acclaimed new offshoots are not so amused. Taking to Twitter to express her disgust at the comments from the iconic actors, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Melissa Navia has slammed William Shatner for not even listening to the shows he claims so much contempt for. Which is something incredibly likely judging by the amount of additional content Roddenberry’s original production kicked off. Curious: Has Mr. Shatner seen any episodes of DISCO or SNW? Or lower decks? Didn’t he watch himself on TOS? I know actors who can’t watch their own work, but oh boy, not me. Everyone who wanders hit me differently after losing my partner. He also fixed what was broken. — Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) July 26, 2022 While challenging original Captain James T. Kirk for his statements regarding Star Trek’s current programming schedule, Navia also questioned whether William Shatner is listening to all Star Trek: The Original Series episodes, or if he doesn’t even fully watch his own work. Things heated up in the comments section where Navia said that unless he contacted her directly, she assumed Shatner hadn’t seen any of the other documents for a second. When a follower told the actress to be careful with her words because Shatner has a quick trigger finger when it comes to blocking, Navia said if she were to be blocked, her question would be answered. Shots fired! Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas Heavy opinions on the Star Trek universe aside, William Shatner even made more waves during his Comic-Con panel by making sarcastic remarks to a fan who was wearing a face mask. During the Q&A portion, a fan approached the microphone donning a face mask — something that was pushed hard for pandemic-related reasons at this year’s massive rally. To give some perspective – this year was the big comeback for conventions after closing the doors due to the continued threat and spread of COVID-19 over the past few years, so the fan was just responding to the event requirements. But, when he launched his question, the actor cut him off saying he didn’t understand what he was talking about and he didn’t understand who he was talking to, while telling the fan to take off the mask . Somehow, it seems Kevin Smith was able to convince Shatner and make the panel a successful, if not incredibly talked-about event. As for William Shatners’ comments on the latest bits of the Star Trek canon, no matter what he believes there will always be money in the juggernaut franchise, so he shows no signs of slowing down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/william-shatner-called-out-slamming-new.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos