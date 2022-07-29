Every Darth Vader Actor, Ranked

dark Vador is one of the greatest villains in the history of cinema. Darth Vader Was A Big Reason For The Success Of George Lucas’ Original star wars trilogy. Before star wars, the world had not seen a villain like Darth Vader. Stern, fierce and immensely powerful, Darth Vader is a villain that almost everyone, star wars fan or not, heard of it.







Over the decades, Darth Vader has had quite a few appearances. From his earliest appearances in the original trilogy, to his origin story in the prequels, to being a central part of multiple games, anime shows, and comics, Darth Vader has always been relevant. This means that several actors have had the honor of playing Darth Vader. With Disney+’s recent release of Obi-Wan Kenobi in mind, here’s every actor who’s played Darth Vader, ranked.

6 C.Andrew Nelson

C. Andrew Nelson was Visual Arts Supervisor at LucasArts. He participated in the creation of various star wars games and was the actor playing Darth Vader in special re-releases of the original trilogy. He was also the actor behind Darth Vader in star wars: Rebel Assault 2 and Dark forces.

Along with all this, C. Andrew Nelson has also played Darth Vader in several commercials, shows and live shows. He also claims that no one has spent as much time wearing Vader’s costume as he has. Unfortunately, someone has to come last, and C. Andrew Nelson just doesn’t compare to the other names on this list.

5 Spencer Wilding/Daniel Naprous

Set between the prequels and the original trilogy, A thug was exciting star wars standalone that began the Death Star story and ended just before the events of A New Hope. Towards the end of A thugthe Rebel forces steal the Death Star plans from the Empire, and it is during their escape with the plans that Darth Vader attacks.

Spencer Wilding and Daniel Naprous played Darth Vader in A thug. The final scene was tense, gripping, and overall a fantastic Darth Vader scene. This scene is also what leads to the very beginning of A New Hope. The only reason this Darth Vader appearance lands near the bottom is because of its length. Given how short the scene was, the actors couldn’t show us much as Darth Vader.

4 Sebastian Shaw

Much like Spencer Wilding and Daniel Naprous, Sebastian Shaw is another iconic Darth Vader actor who hasn’t spent much time with the character. Shaw plays Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi. Specifically, Shaw is the face of Vader unmasked near the end of the film.

Over the years, Shaw has become synonymous with the unmasked face of Darth Vader. Towards the end of the film, Shaw also appears as Anakin’s Force Ghost. He was, however, later replaced by Hayden Christensen for the scene after the release of the prequels.

3 Matt Lucas and Matt Lanter

Matt Lucas and Matt Lanter played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in The Clone Wars. The Clone Wars is arguably the most important of all star wars animated shows. Matt Lucas played Anakin Skywalker in the 2003 Clone Wars animated series. Matt Lanter played Anakin Skywalker in the 2008 CGI show Clone Wars.

Both shows are immensely popular and must-watch for everyone. star wars fan. Both Matt Lucas and Matt Lanter gave outstanding performances and played a big role in giving the shows the popularity they gained.

2 David Prowse

David Prowse was a 6’6 bodybuilder from the UK and the face behind the Dark Lord in the original trilogy. It’s no doubt due to Prowse’s outstanding performance alongside Lucas’ impeccable direction that Darth Vader holds the esteem he has today.

George Lucas said:David brought a physicality to Darth Vader that was essential for the character“, and it goes without saying that Prowse’s cold and menacing performance as Vader, alongside James Earl Jones’ excellent voice acting, went a long way towards star wars‘ Hit. Prowse passed away in 2022, but his legacy as Darth Vader will live on forever.





1 Hayden Christensen

Hayden Christensen played Anakin and Darth Vader during the prequels, then played the Dark Lord on the Disney+ show, Obi Wan Kenobi, making him the current Darth Vader. Despite the prequel’s controversial release and critical reception, Hayden Christensen’s performances as Anakin and Darth Vader were phenomenal. His return as Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi serves, in many ways, as a redemption arc.

Hayden’s performances showed fans that Anakin descends and eventually succumbs to the dark side, starting as Obi-Wan’s Padawan and a Jedi Knight, then becoming the Dark Lord. Hayden’s performance was pivotal to the universe, as it showed us Darth Vader’s origin, and it’s safe to say he delivered on all fronts. Hope fans of star wars will see Christensen playing Vader for many years to come.

