This Scene From Bollywood Movie Sapoot Is So Stupid It’s Funny





An illogical scene from the 1996 Bollywood film Sapoot is going viral on social media and has netizens laughing. The hilarious scene was posted on Twitter by user Gina Kholkar. It showed the characters of actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty trying to stop a woman from jumping off a building. The crying woman was telling them not to come near her. She falls despite their best efforts to save her. As the woman descends, their characters shout “statue” before making the gesture. Exactly why I still have cable at home! pic.twitter.com/XbzeLT3Gzu Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 23, 2022 Gina Kholkar’s social media post received thousands of likes from netizens. Here’s what they had to say. Well, she played the statue at the end! Sarvesh Shenoy (@Sarveshshenoy) July 23, 2022 Gem hard kumar (@hrsgrenade) July 23, 2022 I laugh so much that my mom thinks something is wrong with me. I AM WEED (@Stoic_Shiv) July 23, 2022 a fine example of the law of gravity. hard kumar (@hrsgrenade) July 23, 2022 It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood comes with content that can challenge anything from physics to human behavior to intelligence every time. Related – INCREDIBLE: Famous Movie Scenes Before and After Visual Effects A funny wedding scene from an Indian series is going viral on social media platforms. How to marry your crush pic.twitter.com/qlu4K9OuNV Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2022 The scene was taken from the Bengali language series Aye Tobe Sohochori. The hilarious but illogical scene sees a male character pushing the groom aside. He then applied the sindoor to the bride’s head before putting the garland on her without her permission. comments

