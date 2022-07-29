Gamer Will Smith closes Twitter DMs after actor apologizes





The Twitterverse, once again, has targeted the wrong Will Smith. Will Smith, the famed actor who slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars this year, apologized again for his behavior at the awards show on Friday, revealing Rock was “not ready to talk.” Whereupon the owner of the verified Twitter account @willsmith braced for another onslaught of attacks, attaboys, hot takes and other misdirected comments, as has happened regularly over the years ( even though his Twitter profile picture is of a white male with a red beard). Note: Actor Will Smith does not have an official Twitter account; he posted his apology video Friday on YouTube and Instagram. The @willsmith Twitter account is owned by a man of the same name who is a podcaster and PR representative for indie game studio Stray Bombay. On Friday, gaming industry Will Smith again tried to clear things up – perhaps to no avail – and said he had to turn off direct messages on Twitter following what are believed to be dozens of vitriolic texts delivered to notthatwillsmith (as he says in his bio). “I just want to make it clear to everyone that I am not apologizing for anything. Also I had to close my DMs,” player Will Smith tweeted. I just want to make it clear to everyone that I’m not apologizing for anything. Also, I had to close my DMs. — Will Smith (@willsmith) July 29, 2022 The bad Will Smith affair came to a head at the 94th Academy Awards in March, after actor Will Smith hit Rock, who pranked Jada Pinkett Smith, on live television. After the slap, @willsmith tweeted, “Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I do podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of pissing people off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped responding to words with violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/digital/news/will-smith-shuts-off-twitter-dms-slap-apology-1235329560/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos