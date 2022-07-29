rajkumar rao: Film actor Rajkummar Rao buys a luxury apartment in Juhu in Mumbai for Rs 44 crore





Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has bought a luxury triplex apartment in the affluent locality of Juhu in Mumbai for nearly Rs 44 crores from late actress Sridevi and daughter of producer Boney Kapoors and actress Janhvi Kapoor. The deal values ​​the apartment spread over 3,456 square feet at almost Rs 1.27 lakh per square foot, putting it in the tally of the most expensive residential deals in the country. Recently, Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh bought a luxury sea view quadruplex apartment in a super premium residential tower on Bandstand in the affluent locality of Bandra in Mumbai for Rs 119 crore, making it the one of the most expensive deals for a single residential apartment anywhere in the country.

Singhs’ deal has been valued at over 1 lakh per square foot, in line with prevailing property rates in the surrounding area, while Raos’ deal for the apartment in Araya luxury tower in Juhu is valued much higher per square foot. Kapoor had purchased this apartment in December 2020 in the luxury tower on JVPD Scheme, which is known for the residences of several high-profile Hindi film industry personalities. Rao, also known as Rajkumar Yadav, bought the apartment with his wife Patralekha Misra Paul. The apartment is spread over the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the tower, while Yadav and his wife already own and reside in apartments on the 11th and 12th floors of the same building. According to the document viewed by ET, the buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.19 crore for recording the transaction. As part of the deal, Rao will have exclusive access to six parking spaces. The agreement was registered on July 21. ET’s email query to Rao and messages to Janhvi Kapoors’ team went unanswered until press time. Mumbai, the country’s largest and most expensive real estate market, recently set new benchmarks for real estate transactions after state governments announced in 2020 a limited window stamp duty reduction. The significant but limited stamp duty reduction period that ended on March 31, 2021 was a catalyst for the city’s residential market. Although stamp duty rebates are not available at this time, transactions have continued to flow. Several major record transactions took place in the city. Recently, Siddharth Jain, member of The family of the group’s developer had bought a luxury fourplex apartment with sea views in a super high-end residential tower on Dr. Annie Besant Road in Mumbai, in the tony locality of Worli for Rs 144 crore. Property registration in Mumbai continued its record frenzy hitting a new high in June despite an increase in interest rates and the removal of the lower stamp duty benefit. Mumbai recorded over 9,919 property registrations during the month of June, up 26% from a year ago, marking a new high for June in terms of number of transactions and collection of stamp duty which stood at Rs 733 crore.



