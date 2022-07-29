Former Rhythm City actor Mncedisi Shabangu will be laid to rest on Saturday

His death shocked his family and colleagues. One day he seemed fine, and the next day he was gone and they still can’t believe it.

He captured the hearts of South Africans through his various theatrical productions where he worked as an actor, playwright and director.

Mncedisi Shabangu has become a household name thanks to his Rhythm City character, Khulekani Ngobese.

In the early hours of Sunday July 24, while at his home in Mpumalanga, Mncedisi breathed his last after complaining of chest pains. It is a day that his childhood friend, Xolile Gama says he will never forget and the family are still in disbelief.

“We’re taking it very badly. It took us by surprise, we didn’t expect it and we still can’t believe it. We’re trying to come to our senses around it, but it’s is a very difficult situation for us,” he told Drum.

Xolile grew up with the actor and worked with him for over 30 years. He says he will always remember his friend, who later became his brother, as a man who always had a flair for storytelling.

“I grew up with him, I knew him from childhood, long before we became actors. I also know him politically because we have a political relationship as well as a working relationship, which dates back around 30 years now.

While reflecting on some of his fondest childhood memories with the late Mncedisi, Xolile recalls the day his friend told him about his first encounter with the theater before describing him as a jovial person.

“He loved to tell stories, he was really a jovial person and he comes very far with his talent as an actor. When he told me about his first encounter with the theater, he told me that it was in the late 1980s, when a Gibson Kente play How Long? was touring the country, they came to perform at KaNyamazane community hall, it was the first time he met the theater and that moment was the turning point in his life,” he shares.

The comedian’s life will be honored with two memorial services. The first took place at his home, KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga, on July 28, where his friends, family and government officials in the arts paid their last respects.

Speaking at the memorial, Dintho Maluka from the arts and culture forum said that on learning of Mncedisi’s passing he thought it was a joke. He says he brushed it off and thought it was part of his acting job.

“I took my phone and called Xolile, and he was silent and couldn’t hold back his tears. That’s when I knew it was real and it was real. was still very painful.”

The second memorial will be in Gauteng and will be held from 12pm to 3pm on August 03, at the Market Theater in Newtown.

“It’s two memorials because traditionally the market theater holds memorial services for deceased actors, so the family has to hold one as well,” says Xolile.

Mncedisi will be laid to rest on Saturday July 30 at the Alliance Church of South Africa, located at his home in KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga.

“He was a very good person, he was a real brother, very humble and loyal. I will remember him too for his work as an incredible actor that he was. I will miss him a lot, ”adds Xolile.