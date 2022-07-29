Jupiter’s Claim Attraction Images by Universal Studios Hollywood

When a movie distributed by Universal Pictures includes a theme park in its story, it’s natural to move and then rebuild that theme park as an attraction, and that’s exactly what Universal Studios Hollywood did with Nope. On the surface, the sci-fi/horror film follows two ranching siblings (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who are trying to capture and sell video evidence of a UFO, but in the hands of a filmmaker like Jordan Pelenothing is ever what it first seems and there is so much more meaning to it all the deeper you dig.

That being said, it’s pretty cool than the nostalgic little theme park owned by Ricky “Skirt” Park (played by steven yeun) was transported from the Hollywood production to the Hollywood theme park for guests to experience, either via the tram with general admission or with a more in-depth walk-through with the VIP Tour. Before its official opening, Collider had the opportunity to check out every nook, cranny and Easter egg of the highly detailed set and chat one-on-one with Jon Corfinovice president of Universal Creative, on how it all came together for this new permanent attraction.

Collider: How did this attraction come about?

JON COFRINO: Jupiter’s Claim is one of the most crucial settings in Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope. This is where a lot of very interesting things happen in the film. The fun part for all of us [at the theme park] is that it just came out perfectly.

What does it take to find the best way to create an experience, knowing that most people will only ever see the sets of the tram?

COFRINO: That’s what we do. If you take a look at it, what we’re committed to is always that level of authenticity and bringing people behind the scenes. Whether with Robert Zemeckis and Back to the future or Steven Spielberg and War of the Worlds, it’s about how we can guide people and show them that snapshot, or more than a snapshot, maybe those perfectly recreated 30 seconds of authenticity. This one was a little different because we really took it right where it was in Agua Dulce and brought it back to life, with help from Jordan and the production people. It was a great collaboration.

How do you ensure that every detail is accurate? You can look in the windows of some structures and there are so many little things to see, everywhere.

COFRINO: We also work with the decorator and the chief decorator. I work closely with the filmmaker and set designer to recreate authenticity. These are the literal sets, lifted from location and transported here. We were lucky because we already had the props, so we didn’t have to go out and recreate them, or anything like that. We have worked directly with them here on site. Jordan had his whole team here. They touched and smelled it. It is their vision.

You have to take into account that not everyone will have seen the movie when they experience Jupiter’s Claim. How does this play into making sure everyone has a full experience?

COFRINO: It comes down to that level of authenticity. These days, maybe not everyone has even seen Back to the Future. Hopefully the experience will inspire you to revisit the film or see it for the first time. But having the ability to open this up to the public day and night with the feature is a truly unique opportunity.

Do you have a favorite aspect of this whole region?

COFRINO: Honestly, I remember going to Agua Dulce that first time and seeing it all, completely bringing it to life like that, really my favorite part. It comes down to brand integrity. Just be on point, and it’s really fun.

Because it is outdoors, how is the weather taken into account? How does that affect things, in terms of making sure the sets hold up?

COFRINO: It’s a permanent attraction, so it has to hold. We’re here on all of our sets, making sure, every day, that we’re checking and everything is up to par.

What do you think customers should watch out for on their tram ride through Jupiter’s Claim?

COFRINO: What’s funny is that there are Easter eggs. This is what makes it a repeatable experience. When you arrive there’s so much to see, and on the studio tour you might not capture everything, so you start over. And then, if you decide to go see the film, you will understand why a certain thing is important. There are all these little details everywhere. When you see the movie, you’ll learn about the characters who actually inhabit Jupiter’s Claim, who run it, and own it, as well as their history and why they’re involved. That’s the thing with Jordan and his storytelling, and he was hugely supportive of it all.





