Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Donna Mills made a name for herself as a drama queen on an iconic primetime soap opera Landing nodes. And at 81, she walked the blue carpet to Jordan Peles Nope, proving that she still reigns supreme as a screen beauty. Donna wore a tailored white capri-pants style suit with lace detailing. She wore her hair in loose, wavy blonde curls around her face and accessorized with double gold necklaces, gold drop earrings and beige high heels. More about Jordan Pele His statuesque daughter Chloe Mills, 27, modeled a pretty green silk midi dress with a corset-style bodice, high slit and wrap detail. The influencer accessorized with similar layered gold necklaces, beige platform heels and a delicate bracelet. Chloe pulled her hair back to show off her natural beauty. In additional solo photos, Donna playfully stuck in scared poses. The blonde bombshell recently claimed another film borrowed from her iconic look. Does the character Sandy from Fat looks like me ? Here’s why! she captioned a June 19 video, which showed her transforming into the main character wearing a leather jacket. Celebrity parents with lookalike children: PICS Did you know that I went to school with Jim Jacobs? she said in the clip, which she shared with her 67,000 followers. Jim Jacobs who wrote Fat? Jim Jacobs who used me as a model for Sandy? I didn’t know it at the time but found out years later that I was the first Sandy. Jim was the co-writer of the original 1970s Broadway musical that preceded the John Travolta and Olivia Newton John film version in 1978. Donna is best known, however, as a manipulative diva Abby Cunningham on CBS televisions Landing nodesa spin-off of the legendary larry hagman-directed drama series dallas. She played the role for almost a decade, between 1980 and 1989. Now in a new horror sensation Nopeshe plays a character named Bonnie Clayton. Related link Related: Brandon Perea: 5 things to know about the star of Nope Donna sees no end in sight to her remarkable career. I’ve had a wonderful career so far, she said The daily beast earlier this month. I don’t see myself retiring. I want to work as long as possible.

