Bouncily Bingeable, ‘Uncoupled’ Delivers Exactly What You’d Expect From Darren StarExBulletin

Neil Patrick Harris plays a gay New Yorker whose long-term relationship ends abruptly. While it’s tempting to criticize Decoupled to be superficial would be to miss the essential and the pleasure.

DAVID BIANCULLI, HOST:

It’s FRESH AIR. The new comedy series “Uncoupled” stars Neil Patrick Harris as a gay New Yorker whose long-term relationship comes to an abrupt end. The series was created by Darren Star, known for shows such as “Melrose Place” and “Sex And The City.” Our general reviewer John Powers says “Uncoupled,” out today on Netflix, delivers exactly what you’d expect from a Darren Star show.

JOHN POWERS, BYLINE: Some time ago I became obsessed with the diaries of Witold Gombrowicz, the great Polish writer who saw the world through scalpel-sharp eyes. Human life, he said, is a constant war between maturity and immaturity, a war that immaturity eventually wins. No matter how old and how wise we are or think we are, we remain, basically, adolescence. If anyone in pop culture seems to confirm this idea, it’s Darren Star, the successful TV producer who started his career as teenagers. He created “Beverly Hills, 90210”, then “Melrose Place”. And in a way, he never left them behind. Whether it’s “Sex And The City,” “Younger,” or the silly “Emily In Paris,” Star creates bubbly, crowd-pleasing series whose characters never seem to act remotely as old as they are meant to be.

That’s even the case with his new Netflix comedy “Uncoupled,” which centers on gay men in their late fifties. Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael, an upscale Manhattan real estate agent whose cozy domestic life is wrecked when, out of the blue, he’s dumped by his 17-year-old boyfriend, Colin. It’s Tuc Watkins. Suddenly and sadly single, this somewhat primitive and cunning middle-aged man finds himself thrust into today’s youth-centric gay culture, where below-the-belt selfies are taken to put on Grindr. Of course, like Carrie Bradshaw, Michael isn’t alone when it comes to sex and the city. He has an energetic business partner, Suzanne, played vividly by Tisha Campbell, and two great friends whose sex lives could hardly be more different, while Billy – that’s Emerson Brooks – is a cool, narcissistic weatherman who criss-crosses the younger men. The less buff, the more vulnerable Stanley, wonderfully played by Brooks Ashmanskas, is a witty gallerist who negotiates romantic futility.

This group helps Michael as he deals with difficult clients – Marcia Gay Harden poses as a recently abandoned wealthy wife – and explores new romantic possibilities that seemingly appear in every episode. Here, Michael goes to a club with Stanley and Billy, who are instantly on the phone, scouring the room for a conquest.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, “UNCOUPLED”)

EMERSON BROOKS: (As Billy) Oh, 20-something else, within 50 feet, very cute.

BROOKS ASHMANSKAS: (As Stanley) Billy, we’re here to support our friend, not abandon him for a date.

BROOKS: (As Billy) I’m just showing him how easy it is. Oh, he cares so much for me.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS: (As Michael) I’m not interested in getting back into the game looking at naked selfies on my phone.

BROOKS: (As Billy) What are you looking for – dinner and a movie? Go on. You must have had fun with other guys during your relationship.

HARRIS: (As Michael) Not really. I put mono in monogamy.

BROOKS: (As Billy) Or monotony. Up there.

HARRIS: (As Michael) If and when I’m ready to have – to put myself out there – oh, Jesus. I can’t even believe I’m saying that. I want it to be a bit special.

ASHMANSKAS: (As Stanley) Good luck with that, honey. Nowadays, what’s special is when they still want to have sex with you after you arrive.

BROOKS: (As Billy) I think they’re all special, like snowflakes – no two are alike. You just have to collect them before they melt. Don’t wait, guys.

ASHMANSKAS: (As Stanley) She can torture a metaphor, but she still has her male child.

POWERS: Now, “Uncoupled” is a little hotter than Star’s previous work. And if seeing Neil Patrick Harris’ bare butt is on your to-do list, I have good news. Your dream has come true. That said, the show displays all of Star’s somewhat bygone hallmarks, from its glamorization of high-end city life to its dialogue laced with carefully tailored banter. There’s a killer line here about Charlie Rose. No psychological realism, Star likes to imagine characters who are basically guys, then find fun ways to give their teenage antics and attitudes some emotional shade. This approach is tailor-made for Harris, who exudes the quiet charm of one who always wants us to think he’s just stepped out of a Fred Astaire movie.

If he is sometimes a little smug, it works well here. Michael also starts out smug. And it’s fun to see Harris go a little deeper emotionally than usual. It’s not the deepest I’ve seen. He had a charming and touching twist on HBO Max’s terrific series “It’s A Sin.” But I liked seeing its customary know-how lose some of its lamination. Although “Uncoupled” probably feels unusually personal for Star and Harris – both openly gay of a certain age – the series is too busy being animated to seriously deal with the loss a man would feel losing a 17-year-old relationship. year. It’s tempting to criticize “Uncoupled” for being superficial. “Melrose Place” is Tolstoyan in comparison. Yet to criticize the show for its lack of depth is almost to miss the point. You see; Star’s approach is not to cannonball the depths of life. Instead, he gestures toward the hard things you’d find there – aging, loneliness, selfishness, betrayal – then leads us back to the shallow end of the pool, where we can splash around, have fun .

BIANCULLI: John Powers reviewed the new Netflix series ‘Uncoupled,’ starring Neil Patrick Harris. On Monday’s show, writer Kirk Wallace Johnson tells the story of a bitter conflict that erupted along the Texas coast in the 1970s when refugees from the Vietnam War settled in the area. and started trawling shrimp. White fishermen and the Ku Klux Klan targeted the newcomers, resulting in assaults, arson, one shooting death and a federal lawsuit seeking to stop the attacks. I hope you can join us.

(CLIFFORD BROWN SOUND EXTRACTION AND MAX ROACH’S “JOY SPRING”)

BIANCULLI: The executive producer of FRESH AIR is Danny Miller. Our lead producer today is Roberta Shorrock. Our technical director and engineer is Audrey Bentham, with additional technical support from Joyce Lieberman, Julian Herzfeld and Tina Kalakay. Our interviews and reviews are produced and edited by Amy Salit, Phyllis Myers, Sam Briger, Lauren Krenzel, Heidi Saman, Therese Madden, Ann Marie Baldonado, Thea Chaloner, Seth Kelley and Susan Nyakundi. Our Digital Media Producer is Molly Seavy-Nesper. For Terry Gross, I’m David Bianculli.

(CLIFFORD BROWN SOUND EXTRACTION AND MAX ROACH’S “JOY SPRING”)

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.