Brooke Shields ‘furious’ at how women over 40 are treated in the industry





Brooke Shields isn’t happy with the way women of a certain age are generally treated in the entertainment industry (and beyond), and she’s not afraid to talk about it! The Everlasting love star, 57, appeared on Oprah Daily this week, where she spoke with Gayle King on ageism in today’s society. “I’m still in a career, I’m still working, I’m here and I was shocked at how unrepresented I was,” Shields said in an interview preview shared jointly with the two. Oprah Daily and the beginning is now Instagram accounts. “Either you’re 20 and hot and fabulous, or you’re in Depends and have dentures.” She continued to talk about a “center vitality” that exists for women in this age gap, adding that “from 40 we start to live in our lives”, and seeming frustrated that after a certain age, women are no longer “commercialized”. “Once your ovaries stop working, you’re like put on pasture, and I was furious about that,” Shields said. “For me, when I think about the beginnings and the beginning, I feel like it’s now. And I wanted women to be able to feel that, and not just feel permission, because we’re not asking for permission. permission, but encouraged to try new things, to say, ‘Look how long I’ve lived and look how much I still have.'” The actress is passionate about taking a different approach to aging, the foundation The beginning is nowa growing global community of women of all ages who find strength, wisdom, optimism, humor and more in each other, in 2021. (scroll down to continue reading) “At Beginning is Now, we view every new beginning as an opportunity to be seized. We’ve spent our lives doing it right, and now we’re writing our own,” read a statement on the brand’s homepage. This isn’t the first time Shields has spoken out on the hot topic. The actress appeared on the very good spirit podcast in June to discuss the issue, advocating for women to break stereotypes about aging and encouraging the idea of ​​being excited about life at any age. More pop culture:

