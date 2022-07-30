Entertainment
Tanushree Dutta Says ‘Nana Patekar and Her Bollywood Mafia Friends’ Are Responsible If Something Happens to Her
Actress Tanushree Dutta, who was the standard bearer for the Me Too movement in Bollywood, blamed veteran actor ‘Nana Patekar and her Bollywood mafia friends’ and claimed they would be responsible if anything happened to her . On Friday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram with a long note about how she is still being harassed by Patekar’s lawyer and others. She also hinted that she would be taking a break from Instagram, concluding her note by saying, “Jai Hind…and goodbye! Phir milenge (see you soon).”
Asking people to boycott ‘Bollywood mafias’ and their movies, Tanushree wrote, “If anything happens to me let it be known that #metoo has accused Nana Patekar, her lawyers, associates and mafia friends of Bollywood are responsible! Who are the Bollywood Mafia? ?? Same people all of whose names have come up frequently in SSR death cases (note that all have the same criminal lawyer).
Don’t watch their movies, boycott them totally and pursue them with vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces and journalists who planted fake news about me and the PR people behind the vicious smear campaigns too.
Go after everyone!! Make their life hell because they harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me, but I have faith in the people of this great nation.”
This isn’t the first time Tanushree Dutta has complained about harassment and death threats in an Instagram post. Earlier this month, she opened up about how she had suffered health issues and sabotage at work.
She said, “I’m being harassed and very misdirected. Please someone do something.” She spoke of a maid who was planted in her house to mess up her health, “First it was my Bollywood work that was sabotaged last year, then a maid was planted to water my drinking water with drugs and steroids which caused all sorts of serious health issues, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle’s brakes were tampered with twice and crashed.”
Nevertheless, the actress survived the accident and returned to Mumbai to resume work. “I narrowly escaped death and came back to Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life and work. Now strange and disgusting things in my building outside my apartment,” he said. – she writes in her note.
Giving assurances that she would stand firm and not give in to the pressure, she wrote, “I’m not going to kill myself for sure, yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! I’m not leaving nor will I go anywhere. I am here to stay and resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!”
Tanushree also targeted the “Bollywood mafia” and the “Maharashtra political circuit”, in his post. “Bollywood mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti-national criminal elements usually operate like this to confuse people,” she said.
She added: “I’m sure the culprits of #metoo and the NGO I reported are behind this because otherwise why would I be targeted and harassed like this? Shame on you all! Shame on you! I know alot of people will try to fire me but i have been posting updates on insta for a long time this is serious mental physical and psychological harassment what kind of place is this where young boys and girls can just be harassed and killed for standing up against injustice?
The actress called for a presidential government in Maharashtra and for the central government to take full control of the state. “I want the rule of presidents and military rule to be established in Maharashtra and the central government exercising full control over matters at ground level as well. Things are really getting out of control here. Ordinary people like me are suffering. Something radicalism has to happen here. Today it’s me tomorrow it can be you too (sic),” she wrote.
She also blamed the city’s law and order. “I will further deepen my spiritual sadhana despite all of this and further strengthen my mind. I also really want to focus on the new business/work opportunities I receive and start afresh in life,” she said. declared.
“There is no law or order in this town anymore! It was always a haven for artists and single women. Hey Krishna! Brother, help me,” his note concludes.
Meanwhile, Tanushree previously spoke out against lead actor Nana Patekar’s sexual misconduct on the set of ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’. She had told how Nana Patekar had harassed her during the filming of a song for the film.
DO NOT MISS
OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (July 29): Good Luck Jerry, Masaba Masaba 2 and More
Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Lilly Singh’s Hilarious Inclination Competition Is Fun to Watch
Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review & Reaction: Fans Call Arjun-Disha’s Starring ‘Decent and Intriguing’
Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha “the most desirable”; Rashmika Mandanna opens up about dating
Latest entertainment news
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/tanushree-dutta-blames-nana-patekar-his-bollywood-mafia-friends-if-anything-happens-to-her-latest-celeb-news-2022-07-29-795802
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘Anyone who plays with fire will be burned,’ Xi Jinping tells Biden July 30, 2022
- Cross Country program adds 13 for 2022 July 30, 2022
- Tanushree Dutta Says ‘Nana Patekar and Her Bollywood Mafia Friends’ Are Responsible If Something Happens to Her July 30, 2022
- Brooke Shields ‘furious’ at how women over 40 are treated in the industry July 30, 2022
- Fury as wedding dress ruined by bride’s teenage sister, her ‘drunk’ friends July 30, 2022