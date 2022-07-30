Tanushree Dutta Says ‘Nana Patekar and Her Bollywood Mafia Friends’ Are Responsible If Something Happens to Her

Image source: INSTAGRAM/IAMTANUSHREEDUTTAOFFICIAL Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who was the standard bearer for the Me Too movement in Bollywood, blamed veteran actor ‘Nana Patekar and her Bollywood mafia friends’ and claimed they would be responsible if anything happened to her . On Friday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram with a long note about how she is still being harassed by Patekar’s lawyer and others. She also hinted that she would be taking a break from Instagram, concluding her note by saying, “Jai Hind…and goodbye! Phir milenge (see you soon).”

Asking people to boycott ‘Bollywood mafias’ and their movies, Tanushree wrote, “If anything happens to me let it be known that #metoo has accused Nana Patekar, her lawyers, associates and mafia friends of Bollywood are responsible! Who are the Bollywood Mafia? ?? Same people all of whose names have come up frequently in SSR death cases (note that all have the same criminal lawyer).

Don’t watch their movies, boycott them totally and pursue them with vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces and journalists who planted fake news about me and the PR people behind the vicious smear campaigns too.

Go after everyone!! Make their life hell because they harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me, but I have faith in the people of this great nation.”

This isn’t the first time Tanushree Dutta has complained about harassment and death threats in an Instagram post. Earlier this month, she opened up about how she had suffered health issues and sabotage at work.

She said, “I’m being harassed and very misdirected. Please someone do something.” She spoke of a maid who was planted in her house to mess up her health, “First it was my Bollywood work that was sabotaged last year, then a maid was planted to water my drinking water with drugs and steroids which caused all sorts of serious health issues, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle’s brakes were tampered with twice and crashed.”

Nevertheless, the actress survived the accident and returned to Mumbai to resume work. “I narrowly escaped death and came back to Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life and work. Now strange and disgusting things in my building outside my apartment,” he said. – she writes in her note.

Giving assurances that she would stand firm and not give in to the pressure, she wrote, “I’m not going to kill myself for sure, yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! I’m not leaving nor will I go anywhere. I am here to stay and resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!”

Tanushree also targeted the “Bollywood mafia” and the “Maharashtra political circuit”, in his post. “Bollywood mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti-national criminal elements usually operate like this to confuse people,” she said.

She added: “I’m sure the culprits of #metoo and the NGO I reported are behind this because otherwise why would I be targeted and harassed like this? Shame on you all! Shame on you! I know alot of people will try to fire me but i have been posting updates on insta for a long time this is serious mental physical and psychological harassment what kind of place is this where young boys and girls can just be harassed and killed for standing up against injustice?

The actress called for a presidential government in Maharashtra and for the central government to take full control of the state. “I want the rule of presidents and military rule to be established in Maharashtra and the central government exercising full control over matters at ground level as well. Things are really getting out of control here. Ordinary people like me are suffering. Something radicalism has to happen here. Today it’s me tomorrow it can be you too (sic),” she wrote.

She also blamed the city’s law and order. “I will further deepen my spiritual sadhana despite all of this and further strengthen my mind. I also really want to focus on the new business/work opportunities I receive and start afresh in life,” she said. declared.

“There is no law or order in this town anymore! It was always a haven for artists and single women. Hey Krishna! Brother, help me,” his note concludes.

Meanwhile, Tanushree previously spoke out against lead actor Nana Patekar’s sexual misconduct on the set of ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’. She had told how Nana Patekar had harassed her during the filming of a song for the film.

