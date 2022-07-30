The Pool Repairman and Hollywood Hustle | St. Louis Metro News | Saint Louis

After his son Taylor committed suicide in 2009, a 54-year-old pool repairman named Jay Hutchinson moved to St. Louis from northern Indiana. His girlfriend taught him how to use Microsoft Word, and in a heartbreaking runaway, a man who claims he’s never read a book willfully spills a 300-page fictional account of his son’s life. He titled it Taylor Lake, and it was part living memorial and part dump. Holding a keepsake in her hand might end her pain, and so in an attempt to self-publish the novel, Hutchinson met a publisher on Craigslist, who took a $1,200 advance and disappeared. Then Hutchinson met Stephen Martines.

When Hutchinson met him in November 2014Martin was

smoking at the Ameristar casino, where he regularly played no-limit poker. Martines, then 39, was beautiful, with salt-and-pepper hair. He was so handsome, in fact, that he had a fan club in the early 2000s, when he acted on general hospital and guiding light. Since then, Martines had played small roles in Supernatural, vampire diary, Burn notice and other TV shows. He drove expensive cars and shone with the kind of charm that implied absolute success. It was unclear why he moved from Hollywood to his home in suburban St. Louis.

“I don’t want to waste your time, but I’m looking for a writer,” Hutchinson said, approaching him. Someone to clean up the manuscript so he can self-publish something respectable. Martines was a Hollywood actor; he surely had connections.

Hutchinson told her about the manuscript and about being scammed before. He admitted he didn’t really know what he was doing, but the project meant a lot to him.

Martines became animated. Appearing offended, he hesitated to give Hutchinson’s card to his connections, saying his reputation was at stake. Let me read it myself, he said. Hutchinson gave him the entire manuscript.

Shortly after, Martines called Hutchinson to arrange a meeting. He loved her.

Really, he loved it. Hutchinson’s story was moving, sad, beautiful. In fact, it would be perfect not on the printed page, but on screen, in a theater. As it happened, the story was exactly what Martines’ production company, DTE Films, was looking for. It was the perfect genre, the perfect subject. With a budget of $3 million, that would be $6 million. In fact, forget the book. There is no money in the books. We’re gonna make a movie out of it Taylor Lake! I can get a screenwriter for $90,000. If you put 30, I put 30, and DTE puts 30…

“I am thrilled about our new adventure of working together to bring this story to light, both on screen and in paperback,” wrote Martines Hutchinson on November 11, 2014. “I can’t thank you enough for sharing the most tragic event in your life with me, DTE and soon the world… Maybe it was the bookend you needed to finalize ‘Taylor Lake’… And, maybe, it was meant to be.”

Martines’ charisma was intense and he spoke with passion. Hutchinson slowed him down, saying he only cared about the book. He wanted to hold his son’s story in his hands, not to be famous. Martines backed off and offered him a deal. If Hutchinson made a $15,000 investment in the project, Martines would put her story on the option. Martines’ other company, Wildhorse Productions, would produce a first draft of the novel in February, after which DTE Films would produce a film. Martines assured him that his team was already hard at work, that someone by the name of Claire Miller was already editing the manuscript.

Still, Hutchinson was reluctant. Martines urged him to trust her. “My father died in my arms, Hutch!” In my arms ! I understand the father-son bond. Martines gave him a contract that stipulated weekly updates on the status of the book’s publishing. Still, he kept Hutchinson at professional length, holding meetings at the casino and acting as a go-between between Hutchinson and his team. He was eager to secure the initial investment from Hutchinson before he left for Los Angeles.

Hutchinson went home and discussed the contract with his girlfriend. His pool repair contracts seemed more legally binding than the document Martines gave him, which had at least two typos. But Martines was persistent, and he used his own name and reputation in the case. His name was listed on DTE Films’ IMDb page. His acting credits were real. He gave the address of his team’s Los Angeles office to Hutchinson, who was unaware that it was a PO box. He wanted Hutchinson to write a screenplay. And then the line on his dad… Hutch would have to sell his vintage Mustang to pay the $15,000.

“If it’s a scam,” he said, “it’s a damn good one.”